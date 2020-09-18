Abdulla A. Attum, MD, FACS, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

PIKEVILLE, Ky., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abdulla A. Attum, MD, FACS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine for his distinguished role as a Cardiothoracic Surgeon with Pikeville Medical Center.

Abdulla A. Attum, MD, FACS

Board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr. Attum has led an impressive career, having accrued many years of professional experience in his field. He specializes in open-heart procedures, off-pump bypass, valve surgery, lung and chest wall resections, and complex cardiac procedures. In his current capacity, Dr. Attum is a surgeon at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville Kentucky demonstrating the highest level of professionalism and integrity. He takes pride in maintaining the lowest complication rates, nationally, and treats all patients as if they were his family.



Dr. Attum's acclaimed career began after obtaining his Medical Degree with honors from Azhar University in Cairo, Egypt. Upon relocating to the United States, he subsequently completed a General Surgical Residency at the Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse and Johnson City, NY, and a Residency in Cardiothoracic Surgery and Research at the University of Maryland, Baltimore. He is Board Certified by the American Board of Thoracic Surgery and by the American Board of Wound Management.



A Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Attum remains abreast of the latest developments and innovations in his field. He maintains active affiliations and memberships with professional medical organizations including the Society of Thoracic Surgeons.



Dr. Attum is happily married to his wife, Mrs. Mervat Attum since November 8, 1971. They have four children and eight grandchildren. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his family.



This honorable recognition is dedicated to Joseph McLoughlin, MD, Chief of Cardiac Surgery at the University of Maryland and his colleague, Alan Lansing, MD from Louisville, KY. He also dedicates this to his wife, Mervat for coping with his call schedule and long working hours.



For further information, please visit https://www.pikevillehospital.org/providers/abdulla-attum-m-d/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

