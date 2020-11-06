ABEL GmbH and AMI Global LLC announce strategic partnership to bring IoT monitoring technology to heavy duty diaphragm pumps.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMI Global LLC, a rapidly growing industrial IoT solutions provider, has announced a partnership with ABEL, a leading manufacturer of heavy duty positive displacement pumps. ABEL pumps are used in mining, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, environment engineering, and shipbuilding industries. Typical applications include feeding filter presses, spray dryers, and incineration systems. Their equipment is also used for transporting corrosive media and substances with a high solid content.

ABEL's Smart Pump Assistant will allow ABEL pump users to increase the efficiency of their pump processes. Remote access to pump performance 24/7, alerts for possible fault conditions, reporting, runtime and stroke count, and detailed operational data visualization provide users with a powerful suite of tools for decision making and offer insights on pump health.

"As AMI is sharing the same vision of future models, we think AMI is a strong business partner to improve our pump performance by using field data. AMI supported us developing a key for a successful digital transformation " said Jaak Palisaar, CEO at ABEL GmbH. "By developing this key solution with AMI Global, we were able to offer digital services. We recognized opportunities of digital transformation and follow up with current trends to strengthen our position as a market leader in diaphragm pumps."

"ABEL is taking a major leap forward to better serve their customers and provide actionable data and pump insights never seen before for these types of pumps. We are truly excited to partner with ABEL on this very important task to visualize data hidden deep in their heavy-duty pump applications" said Henrik Laursen, CEO of AMI Global.

For more information about ABEL's Smart Pump Assistant visit www.abelpumps.com/service/?lang=en

About ABEL GmbH

ABEL develops and manufactures reciprocating positive displacement pumps for varying flow rates and pump pressures and specializes in diaphragm pumps. Depending on the design, they are suitable for abrasive, aggressive, and even shear-sensitive media. ABEL is recognized around the world as the technological leaders in mechanical diaphragm pumps. Solids handling pumps (for paste-like and non-Newtonian media) and high pressure plunger pumps complete our range of products.

About AMI Global

AMI Global helps manufacturers add remote connectivity, data collection, device control, and analytic capabilities to pumps, motors, and variable speed drives. As an AMI partner, customers receive turnkey digital integration, development, and go-to-market support to ensure successful commercialization. For more information visit amiglobal.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Nate Maguire, VP Sales and Business Development, AMI Global LLC

702.478.9700 | [email protected]

Yvonne Schmidt, Marketing, ABEL GmbH

+49 4155 818 0 | [email protected]

SOURCE AMI Global, LLC

