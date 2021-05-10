Abel Noser Holdings to Acquire Trade Informatics in Latest Expansion of Company's Market Reach

Acquisition Combines the Offerings and Expertise of Two Leading Independent Providers of TCA and Brokerage Services to the Institutional Community

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abel Noser Holdings, LLC, a leading provider of multi-asset class trade analytics and agency-only brokerage services, today announced that it is acquiring Trade Informatics LLC, a New York based firm offering equities trade cost analysis (TCA), customized solutions, and its START systematic execution platform. The acquisition is subject to customary regulatory approval which is expected sometime in the second quarter of 2021. With this acquisition, Abel Noser continues to strengthen its position as a market leader in providing innovative analytic and execution solutions to the institutional financial services industry. Trade Informatics' START Systematic Trading program will be added to Abel Noser's product lineup and its TAP trade analytics capability will be merged into Abel Noser's multi-asset class TCA platform Trade Zoom.

"When Estancia invested in Abel Noser in 2016, it identified Trade Informatics as a formidable competitor with an enviable depth of analytical experience in developing and providing equity trading and execution services and a committed company culture that put clients first," commented Takashi Moriuchi, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Estancia Capital Management, Abel Noser's financial sponsor. "We are thrilled to have Trade Informatics combine with Abel Noser to provide what I believe will be the most comprehensive suite of independent trade analysis, compliance products and agency-only brokerage technology services available to the financial services industry."

"We are also pleased to bring aboard a firm that shares the same values we do," commented Peter Weiler, Co-CEO of Abel Noser. "We both pride ourselves in our innovative and customized solutions and client-focused approaches to meeting the needs of our customers in a very dynamic and challenging marketplace. Together we will continue our shared tradition of providing excellent service and deep analytical expertise, as well as continuing to build on our combined legacies that will benefit our clients for many years to come."

"As a combined team, we look forward to leveraging our collective experience to provide clients with superior data, trading and analytics," said Matthew Celebuski, CEO of Trade Informatics. "We are confident that our merged resources will yield greater value for our clients than either company could deliver separately," added Mr. Celebuski, who will be joining the combined firm as senior managing director and global head of Abel Noser's electronic products group.

Trade Informatics will add complementary analysis and experience to Abel Noser's leadership in multi-asset class trade analytics, regulatory oversight and trade surveillance. The combination will establish the largest trade data universe of its kind with unparalleled peer group comparisons while leveraging a centralized industry-leading software platform with enhanced scope, functionality, performance and report customization.

Houlihan Lokey served as the exclusive financial adviser and Wilson Sonsini provided legal counsel to Trade Informatics. Seward & Kissell LLP is representing Abel Noser Holdings and Estancia Capital Partners in connection with this transaction and ongoing corporate matters.

About Abel Noser Holdings, LLC

Abel Noser has long been recognized as an industry leader committed to providing solutions to improve trading performance through best execution. Abel Noser Solutions, the company's analytics subsidiary, is the industry-leading provider of transaction cost analysis with hundreds of global clients subscribing to its multi-asset class TCA and compliance products. In addition to direct client relationships, Abel Noser has extended access to its solutions through a network of resellers, distribution partners and strategic alliances. Abel Noser LLC, the company's registered broker-dealer and a member of FINRA, SIPC and MSRB, provides a wide range of trading, transition management, and analytics services to institutional asset owners, investment managers and brokers. Abel Noser was recently named "Best-in-Class" Vendor in the Global Multi-Asset Class TCA Aite Matrix Report. Learn more at www.abelnoser.com.

About Trade Informatics LLC

Trade Informatics provides products and services that enable institutional investors to retain more of their alpha. We provide our clients the tools and insights to succeed in an increasingly competitive investment environment. We do this through rigorous trade analysis, action-oriented consulting, industry-leading trade reporting, customized systematic trading and centralized workflow management. Learn more at www.tradeinformatics.com.

