Abel Pacheco's new book El Injusto América, a thought-provoking narrative that exposes the injustices of America against immigrants

Abel Pacheco said this about his book: "Dear friends, in this book, I would like to apologize in advance because I am not an experienced writer. This is my first book, but it is my illusion to be able to share with you these stories of injustice that I have seen or lived. Well, I did not emigrate to this country because it was my decision but because it was they, the USA, who forced me to emigrate. Since I was a child, I always thought that the United States, because it was the richest country (of which I had heard), was the fairest and best. But now I am here, I realize it is the opposite. I also want to tell you that I am seventeen years of being here, and I'm still undocumented.

There is something I always reproach with the politicians here, and it is that we cannot survive in our countries because of the problems or laws the USA imposes on us, much less that we cannot emigrate legally or illegally. Then where should I go to find a better future for my family, parents, children, grandchildren, etc.?

In the country, the only people who can apply for a visa are those with very good economic stability and the elderly."

Published by Page Publishing, Abel Pacheco's new book El Injusto América unveils the prevailing dilemma of immigrants concerning the USA's treatment of foreigners that border on unfairness and prejudice as experienced by the author.

Consumers who wish to be aware of the bigotry immigrants face overseas can purchase El Injusto América online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1395024/Abel_Pacheco.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

