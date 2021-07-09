Abel Quiñónez's New Book "La Respuesta" Holds An Important Key In Driving One To Find The Gateway To Transformation And Pursue Change In Oneself

The narrative is another. But the emphasis maintains its tone of total positivism. The commitment to the reader continues, because his mission is not one day or one book. If in 'La Escalera' he dazzled with his powerful testimony of life and his proposals, now with 'La Respuesta' he continues without taking his finger off the line asking questions with which many people identify, which he answers in a style of dynamic didactic solvency.

In a language that, at times, evokes the ranch where he was born, calling things by his name, each chapter represents a you to you where Abel Quiñónez solves the question/answer instance with surprising efficiency.

From this perspective, 'La Respuesta' is also an invitation to dialogue and motivate oneself, act and make decisions, change attitude and strategy, renounce certain habits, reconsider and improve oneself starting right now.

That is the supreme objective of Abel Quiñónez, his cause, his apostolate, his way of feeling, raising and explicitly displaying his Declaration of Principles in public. This is how he enters the next level of his Exitology, the series with which he has committed himself to the last consequences. With 'La Respuesta' he reinforces his conviction that success is possible. It is convenient to pay attention to him.

The Star of Abel Quiñónez on the sidewalk next to the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas has the number 72. The emotional unveiling ceremony held on May 28, 2015 was attended by his entire family. Many of his friends also accompanied him.

Published by Page Publishing, Abel Quiñónez's comprehensive work is the second installment of his Exitology series. He lays down the essentials and tools for the individual to look within themselves and believe that success is achievable. For if one is committed, then they will eventually find what they are looking for.

Readers who wish to experience this excellent work can purchase "La Respuesta" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

