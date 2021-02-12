Abelardo Pérez's new book La Historia de un Emigrante Más, is a gripping memoir of the author's toilful journey to the USA as an immigrant

Pérez said this about his book: "The intention of writing this book is not just lines; it is just one more story of the dangers that we emigrants go through when crossing the border of the United States illegally. Perhaps some are no longer here to tell about it; only they know what they happened when crossing the Rio Grande, when they were lost in the desert of Phoenix, Arizona, or in those mountains of the state of Texas.

This is just a voice to raise awareness that we only seek a better future for our families. Some people will come up with bad thoughts, but most of us are just looking for a better life. I also want to remember that sometimes no matter how high the wall is or how long and arduous the journey is, you have to keep going because there will always be a light of hope at the end of the road."

Published by Page Publishing, Abelardo Pérez's new book La Historia de un Emigrante Más will enlighten the readers of the struggles of immigrants in a foreign country as they try to realize their hopes and dreams in life.

Consumers who wish to view and understand the poignant circumstances of an immigrant can purchase La Historia de un Emigrante Más in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

