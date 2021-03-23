Abelian Partners Expands Further into Fintech with Addition of Srinivas Iyer as Managing Director and Raymond Grote as Manager

ATLANTA, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abelian Partners (www.abelianpartners.com) welcomes Srinivas Iyer as Managing Director and Raymond Grote as Manager. These key teammates will bolster Abelian's consulting presence to financial institutions on new and emerging financial technologies. Srinivas will focus on analytics, fintech and commercial credit process technology. Raymond will focus on project execution and internal infrastructure.

Srinivas joins Abelian Partners with 19 years of experience in risk, analytics and technology. For the last several years he has been an independent advisor and part of Abelian's network of practitioner consultants. Prior to consulting, Srinivas was a Managing Director at Regions Bank where he established the Capital Markets analytics group. At Regions he helped to build new lending products and implemented systems to support those products. Srinivas also has experience at MSCI RiskMetrics, Blackrock and GE Capital. Srinivas holds an M.S. in Quantitative Finance from Georgia Tech and an M.S. in Applied Statistics from IIT Bombay. In addition, he maintains a Financial Risk Manager (FRM) designation.

"I am thrilled to join Abelian Partners and look forward to serving our growing client base," says Srinivas. "Having worked on teams with Abelian, I have witnessed firsthand the value that practitioner expertise offers to clients. Practitioner consultants have sat in the same seat as the client and can help navigate the technological transformation that a business faces every day."

Raymond joins Abelian Partners with over 15 years of banking and lending experience. For the last several years, he has consulted with small businesses and financial institutions on lending processes and systems. His prior banking experience includes Bank of America, Synovus and several community banks. Mr. Grote is a 2005 graduate of Mercer University with a degree in Economics and minors in Finance and Spanish. He also earned an M.S. in Financial Institution Management from Boston University in 2013.

"We are very excited to have Srinivas and Raymond as part of our entrepreneurial team," says Charles Rierson, Managing Principal. "Both Srinivas and Raymond bring deep practitioner skillsets to fuel Abelian's growth as we continue to assist financial institutions with the rapid pace of technological change in the markets today," he adds.

Abelian Partners (www.abelianpartners.com) was created by former bank executives to provide practitioner consulting solutions to financial institutions. Abelian's principals embrace both the experience gained from over 30 years in the industry as well as the changing business models of today's gig economy in order to deliver a new face to consulting. Abelian leverages its lean partnership method by adding specialized contract consultants alongside the partners' expertise when advising on projects at banks and insurance companies.

