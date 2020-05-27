Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. Announces Adjournment Of The Special Meeting Of Shareholders To June 10, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE American: FAX) (the "Fund") announced today that its Special Meeting of Shareholders, initially scheduled for April 24, 2020 but postponed to and convened on May 27, 2020 (the "Special Meeting"), was adjourned in order to permit the continued solicitation of additional votes. As of the time of the Special Meeting, the Fund had not received sufficient votes to constitute a quorum. The adjourned Special Meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. in virtual format only on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Details on how to attend the virtual meeting are included below.

In order to avoid further adjournments, we urge shareholders who have not yet voted to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the Special Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Special Meeting.

Attending the Special Meeting as a Shareholder of Record

Shareholders of record of the Fund as of March 5, 2020 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Special Meeting or any postponements or adjournments thereof. To participate in the Special Meeting at the following site, www.meetingcenter.io/227580885, you will need the control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or notice you previously received and the password (ABD32020).

Registering to Attend the Special Meeting as a Beneficial Owner

If you hold your shares through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker, you must register in advance to attend the Special Meeting. To register you must submit proof of your proxy power (legal proxy) reflecting your Fund holdings along with your name and email address to Computershare Fund Services, the Fund's proxy tabulator. You may forward an email from your intermediary or attach an image of your legal proxy to [email protected] Requests for registration for the Shareholder Meetings must be received no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on June 5, 2020. You will receive a confirmation email from Computershare of your registration and a control number that will allow you to vote at the Shareholder Meetings.

* * * * *

In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC and Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Ltd.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact [email protected]

aberdeenfax.com

SOURCE Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aberdeenfax.com

