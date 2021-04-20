Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. Announces Approval Of Stable Distribution Plan

PHILADELPHIA, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE American: AEF), a closed-end management investment company, announced that the Fund will pay quarterly distributions at an annual rate, set once a year, that is a percentage of the average daily NAV for the previous three months as of the month-end prior to declaration. The Board has determined that the initial annualized rate beginning with the June 2021 distribution will be 6.5%. This policy will be subject to regular review by the Board.

The policy is expected to provide a steady and sustainable quarterly cash distribution to Fund shareholders that may help reduce any discount to NAV at which the Fund's shares trade. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve these results.

In approving the stable distribution policy the Board considered, among other factors, the ability of the Fund to sustain the policy and that making periodic distributions could increase liquidity for common shareholders and may assist in narrowing the discount to NAV at which the Fund's shares have tended to trade. There can be no guarantee that these benefits will occur or that any improvement would continue.

The distributions will be made from net investment income generated by dividends paid from the Fund's underlying securities and return of capital. As net assets of the Fund may vary from quarter to quarter, the quarterly distribution may represent more or less than one quarter of 6.5% of the Fund's net assets at the time of distribution. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the distributions or the terms of the Fund's policy.

The Fund is managed and advised by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The Fund's shares trade on the NYSE American under the symbol "AEF".

In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC and Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

