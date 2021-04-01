Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. Announces Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE American: AEF) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on April 1, 2021. At the Meeting, shareholders of the Fund voted to re-elect two Class I Directors to the Board of Directors and to approve the continuation of the term of one Director under the Fund's Corporate Governance Polices.

As of the record date, February 16, 2021, there were 50,751,778 outstanding shares of the Fund. 83.55% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:

To re-elect one Class I Director to the Board of Directors:



Votes For Votes Against Abstained Nancy Yao Maasbach 40,826,205 1,436,645 138,708 Rahn Porter 40,845,417 1,437,787 118,355

To approve the continuation of Term for Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:



Votes For Votes Against Abstained Steven N. Rappaport 40,795,329 1,441,108 165,121

Director whose term of office continued beyond the meeting is C. William Maher.

In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC and Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc.