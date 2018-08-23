Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc.(1) announces Performance Data And Portfolio Composition

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc.1 (the "Fund") (NYSE American: AEF), a closed-end equity fund, announced today its performance data and portfolio composition as of August 31, 2018.

The Fund's total returns for various periods through August 31, 2018 are provided below. (All figures are based on distributions reinvested at the dividend reinvestment price and are stated net-of-fees):

Cumulative as of

08/31/18 Annualized as of 08/31/18 1

Month 3

Month YTD 1

Year 3

Years 5

Years 10

Years Since

Inception NAV -3.6 -1.5 -5.7 -6.1 14.1 0.7 2.0 9.2 Market Price -3.9 -9.4 -11.9 -10.6 12.8 -0.2 1.4 8.5 MSCI Emerging Markets² -2.7 -4.5 -6.9 -0.3 11.8 5.4 -3.8 7.9 MSCI Emerging Markets

Latin America³ -8.3 -2.9 -10.9 -11.5 9.4 -1.2 -1.7 9.3 Custom AEF Emerging

Markets Index4 -2.7 -4.5 -0.2 -0.9 13.6 1.0 -0.6 6.7

1 Prior to April 30, 2018, the Fund was named Aberdeen Chile Fund, Inc. (the "Acquiring Fund"). Seven closed-end equity funds managed by Aberdeen entities reorganized into the Acquiring Fund on April 30, 2018. Aberdeen Latin America Equity Fund, Inc. is the performance and accounting survivor for the Fund. Performance information for periods prior to April 30, 2018 will not reflect the current investment strategy. 2 Effective April 30, 2018, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index became the Fund's benchmark index in connection with the change to the Fund's investment objective and strategy. 3 For the MSCI Emerging Markets Latin America Index benchmark, the returns provided for since inception are based on month-end level valuations as of October 31, 1991. 4 The Custom Index reflects the returns of the MSCI Emerging Markets Latin America Index for periods prior to April 27, 2018 and the returns of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index for periods subsequent to April 30, 2018. The indices and time periods for the Custom Index align with the strategies utilized and benchmark for the Fund during the same time periods.

On August 31, 2018, the Fund's net assets amounted to US$478.5 million and the Fund's NAV per share was US$7.98.

As of August 31, 2018, the portfolio was invested as follows:

Portfolio Composition Percent of

Net Assets Financials 25.8 Information Technology 20.8 Telecommunications 11.7 Consumer Staples 10.6 Materials 9.2 Real Estate 6.2 Consumer Discretionary 6.1 Industrials 4.2 Energy 2.4 Utilities 1.7 Health Care 0.1 Cash 1.2

Country Geographic Exposure % China 16.5 India 11.7 Brazil 10.3 South Africa 7.5 South Korea 6.9 Hong Kong 6.8 Thailand 6.5 Taiwan 6.3 Mexico 6.0 Russia 3.9 Indonesia 3.9 Poland 2.7 Chile 2.6 Kenya 2.0 Czech Republic 1.7 Romania 1.3 Turkey 1.2 United Kingdom 1.1 Malaysia 1.0 United States 0.2 Israel 0.1

The Fund's ten largest equity holdings as of August 31, 2018, representing 32.4% of net assets, were:

Stock Percent of Net Assets Tencent Holdings Ltd. 5.3 Samsung Electronics 5.3 Taiwan Semiconductor 4.2 China Mobile 3.2 Itausa Investimentos Itau SA 2.9 China Resources Enterprise 2.5 Firstrand Ltd. 2.3 ITC Ltd. 2.3 Aeroportuario del Centro Norte pls 2.3 Grupo Financiero Banorte 2.2

Important Information

Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. has prepared this report based on information sources believed to be accurate and reliable. All reasonable care has been taken to ensure accuracy. However, the figures are unaudited and neither the Fund, the Investment Manager, nor any other person guarantees their accuracy. Investors should seek their own professional advice and should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before acting on this information. The Investment Manager is a subsidiary of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC ("Aberdeen PLC").

Aberdeen Standard Investments is a brand of the investment businesses of Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life Investments. In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Asset Management Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited (formerly known as Aberdeen Asset Management Ltd.), Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited (formerly known as Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Ltd.), Aberdeen Asset Capital Management, LLC, Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Ltd., and Standard Life Investments (USA) Ltd.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investment returns and principle value will fluctuate and shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. NAV return data includes investment management fees, custodial charges and administrative fees (such as Director and legal fees) and assumes the reinvestment of all distributions. Returns for periods less than one year are not annualized. Holdings are subject to change and are provided for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell the securities shown. Inception date October 30, 1991.

