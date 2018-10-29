Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Monthly Distribution

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE: AGD) (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund, announced today that it will pay a distribution of US $0.065 per share on November 28, 2018 to all shareholders of record as of November 19, 2018 (ex-dividend date November 16, 2018).

In January 2019, a Form 1099-DIV will be sent to shareholders, which will state the amount and composition of distributions and provide information with respect to their appropriate tax treatment for the 2018 calendar year.

The Fund changed its name from Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund to Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund effective May 7, 2018 and continues to trade on the NYSE under the symbol "AGD".

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution.

Aberdeen Standard Investments is a brand of the investment businesses of Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life Investments. In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Asset Management Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited (formerly known as Aberdeen Asset Management Ltd.), Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited (formerly known as Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Ltd.), Aberdeen Asset Capital Management, LLC, Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Ltd., and Standard Life Investments (USA) Ltd.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

