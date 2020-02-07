Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Proposed Changes To Investment Objectives And Fundamental Investment Restriction Related To Borrowing And Changes To Principal Investment Strategies

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE: AWP) today Board (the "Board has approved changes to the Fund's fundamental investment objectives and fundamental investment restriction related to borrowing, each of which are subject to shareholder approval. If approved by shareholders, it is currently expected that the changes to the Fund's fundamental investment objectives and fundamental investment restriction related to borrowing will be implemented in the second quarter of 2020. The Fund also today announced that its Board has approved changes to certain principal investment strategies, which will take effect immediately.

These changes are intended to provide the portfolio managers with additional flexibility to meet the Fund's investment objectives, but there is no expectation that material changes in the Fund's portfolio composition or investment approach will result. Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited ("AAML"), the Fund's investment adviser, and the Board each believe that the changes to the Fund's principal investment strategies and the proposed changes to the Fund's investment objectives and investment restriction related to borrowing are in the best interests of the Fund's shareholders.

Investment Objectives

The current and proposed versions of the Fund's investment objectives are as follows:

Current Investment Objectives: Proposed Investment Objectives: The Fund's primary investment objective is

capital appreciation. The Fund's secondary

investment objective is high current income. The Fund seeks high current income

and capital appreciation.

Fundamental Investment Restriction Related to Borrowing

Currently, the Fund is subject to a fundamental investment restriction that only permits borrowing for investment purposes, commonly referred to as leverage, in an amount of no more than 10% of the Fund's managed assets. Under the proposed fundamental investment restriction related to borrowing, the Fund would be permitted to borrow for investment purposes as may be permitted by the Investment Company Act of 1940, or any rule, order or interpretation thereunder. This would allow the Fund to borrow for investment purposes in an amount up to 33⅓% of the Fund's total assets.

Principal Investment Strategies

In addition, effective immediately, the "Dynamic Dividend Strategy" will be eliminated from the Fund's principal investment strategies. The "Dynamic Dividend Strategy" involves the Fund selling a stock on, or shortly after, the stock's ex-dividend date and using the sale proceeds to purchase one or more other stocks that are expected to pay dividends before the next dividend payment on the stock being sold. The Fund's portfolio management team employs a top down and bottom up approach to individual securities selection, as well as country allocation, and seeks to identify companies globally that the team believes can provide attractive current income with the potential for capital appreciation through the different phases of the real estate cycle. The portfolio management team's investment process is designed to identify listed real estate investment opportunities with attractive relative valuations based on net asset value (NAV) and earnings growth, along with dividend growth.

Additional Information

Additional information regarding the changes to the Fund's investment objectives and fundamental investment restriction related to borrowing will be included in a proxy statement that will filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and be mailed to shareholders. A special meeting of shareholders for the purpose of voting on such proposals is anticipated to be held in the second quarter of 2020.

In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC and Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Ltd.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact Investor.Relations@aberdeenstandard.com

aberdeenawp.com

SOURCE Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund

Related Links

http://www.aberdeenawp.com

