Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund(1) Announces Performance Data And Portfolio Composition

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund1 (the "Fund") (NYSE: ACP), a closed-end bond fund, announced today its performance data and portfolio composition as of November 30, 2018.

The Fund's total returns for various periods through November 30, 2018 are provided below. (All figures are based on distributions reinvested at the dividend reinvestment price, and are stated net-of-fees):

Period NAV Total Return % Market Price Total Return %

Cumulative Annualized Cumulative Annualized Since Inception (January 2011) 45.8 4.9 25.9 3.0 10-years N/A N/A N/A N/A 5-years 17.7 3.3 18.2 3.4 3-years 26.9 8.3 32.9 10.0 1-year -4.4 -5.6

The Fund's returns, which are denominated in U.S. dollars, are affected by the performance of the U.S. dollar against the various currencies listed below.

As of November 30, 2018, the portfolio was invested as follows:



Currency Exposure % Geographic Exposure % United Kingdom - 25.7 Canada - 1.0 United States 100.0 34.0





Europe - 32.7 Asia - 0.4 Africa - 3.8 Caribbean - 2.3 Middle East - -

As of November 30, 2018, the portfolio was invested as follows:

Portfolio Composition Percent of Net Assets Consumer Discretionary 25.2 Energy 16.4 Financials 15.6 Materials 8.0 Industrials 7.6 Health Care 7.4 Telecommunication Services 6.6 Utilities 3.7 Information Technology 3.5 Capital Goods 1.3 Consumer Staples 0.7 Cash 4.0

As of November 30, 2018, the top ten holdings of the portfolio based on total assets were as follows:

Holding (%) Altice 4.5 California Resources Corporation 3.6 CYBG PLC 3.6 Talen Energy Supply 2.6 Nemean Bondco PLC 2.5 Mizzen Bondco Ltd. 2.4 Voyage Care BondCo PLC 2.3 Unilabs Subholding 2.3 Hexion Inc. 2.3 Digicel Group 2.2 TOTAL 28.3

As of November 30, 2018, the Fund's net assets, including US$75.0 million in bank borrowing, amounted to US$243.2 million with a net asset value per share of common stock of US$12.87.

As of November 30, 2018, the credit quality and maturity breakdown of the portfolio was as follows:

Credit Quality (%) BB B CCC CC C Not Rated 5.5 56.5 33.3 2.3 2.3 0.1

Maturity (%) <3 Years 3-5 Years 5-10 Years >10 Years 33.7 26.3 35.2 4.8

As of November 30, 2018, the average maturity of the portfolio was 5.2 years.

The Fund has in place leverage in the form of a loan facility. The outstanding balance on the loan as of November 30, 2018 is US$75,000,000, which represents a decrease of US$8,000,000 from the previous month.

The leverage is used with the intent of enhancing returns by borrowing at interest rates that are lower than the relatively higher yields of the fixed income securities in which the Fund invests. Details regarding the revolving credit loan facility and the interest rate swap agreements are contained in the Fund's annual and semi-annual reports to shareholders.

Important Information

Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. has prepared this report based on information sources believed to be accurate and reliable. All reasonable care has been taken to ensure accuracy. However, the figures are unaudited and neither the Fund, the Investment Manager, nor any other person guarantees their accuracy. Investors should seek their own professional advice and should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before acting on this information.The Investment Manager is a subsidiary of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC ("Aberdeen PLC").

Aberdeen Standard Investments is a brand of the investment businesses of Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life Investments. In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC, Aberdeen Asset Management Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Asset Capital Management, LLC, Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Ltd., and Standard Life Investments (USA) Ltd.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investment returns and principle value will fluctuate and shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. NAV return data includes investment management fees, custodial charges and administrative fees (such as Director and legal fees) and assumes the reinvestment of all distributions. Returns for periods less than one year are not annualized. Holdings are subject to change and are provided for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell the securities shown. Inception date January 27, 2011.

1As of December 1, 2017, the Fund name changed from the Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund.

