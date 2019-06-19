Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. Announces Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

PHILADELPHIA, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE: JEQ) held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Meeting") on June 19, 2019. At the Meeting, stockholders of the Fund voted to re-elect one Class II Director to the Board of Directors to serve until the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or thereafter until his successor is duly elected and qualifies.

As of the record date, April 22, 2019, there were 13,405,893 outstanding shares of the Fund. 94.74% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:

To re-elect one Class II Director to the Board of Directors:



Votes For Votes Against Abstained Rahn Porter 10,704,965 1,834,375 161,037

Directors whose term of office continued beyond the Meeting are as follows: Radhika Ajmera, Richard Herring and Anthony Clark.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

