Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Announces A Public Call With Portfolio Managers On September 14th At 12:00 p.m. ET

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: ASGI), a closed-end management investment company, announces a public fund update call to take place on Monday, September 14th from 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET.

The Fund is pleased to feature on the call the Fund portfolio managers, including:

Josh Duitz , Senior Vice President, Global Equities

, Senior Vice President, Global Equities Ryan Sullivan , Co-Head of Real Assets

On the call, the portfolio managers will provide an update on the Fund's holdings as of August 31, 2020 which are now available on the Fund's website, as well as discuss the previously announced stable distribution policy.

In order to attend the call, please click the following link to register: https://events.aberdeenstandard.com/9adBqG

By registering in advance of the session, you will receive a confirmation email with meeting information and joining instructions upon completing the registration. Participants may type in questions once registered for the call.

Important Information

Investment involves risk. The value of investments, and the income from them, can go down as well as up and an investor may get back less than the amount invested. Past performance is not a guide to future results. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

International investing entails special risk considerations, including currency fluctuations, lower liquidity, economic and political risks, and differences in accounting methods; these risks are generally heightened for emerging market investments. Equity stocks of small and mid-cap companies carry greater risk, and more volatility than equity stocks of larger, more established companies. Dividends are not guaranteed and a company's future ability to pay dividends may be limited.

Infrastructure-related issuers may be subject to a variety of factors that may adversely affect their business or operations, including high interest costs in connection with capital construction programs, high leverage, costs associated with environmental and other regulations, the effects of economic slowdown, surplus capacity, increased competition from other providers of services, uncertainties concerning the availability of fuel at reasonable prices, the effects of energy conservation policies and other factors.

The Fund's investments in private companies may be subject to higher risk than investments in securities of public companies.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio.

Please read and carefully consider the full description of risks set forth in the Fund's prospectus.

Aberdeen Standard Investments is a brand of the investment businesses of Standard Life Aberdeen plc, its affiliates and subsidiaries. In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC and Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Ltd.

