Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc. U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce New Dividend Reinvestment Plan Terms And Conditions

PHILADELPHIA, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc. U.S. Closed-End Funds (each, a "Fund" and, together, the "Funds") are announcing that they have all now transitioned to a common Dividend Reinvestment Plan and Optional Cash Purchase Plan ("New DRIP Plan"). Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX), Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (IAF), Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (AEF) and Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) are announcing the termination of their respective Dividend Reinvestment and Direct Stock Purchase Plans (each, a "DSPP") and the adoption of the New DRIP Plan effective April 30, 2020

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP), Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD), Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP), Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (JEQ), Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) and The India Fund, Inc. (IFN) are announcing adoption of the New DRIP Plan, which contains updated terms and conditions to their respective former Dividend Reinvestment and Optional Cash Purchase Plans effective February 28, 2020 for JEQ, AGD, AOD and AWP and effective April 30, 2020 for ACP and IFN.

Please see below for key terms of the New DRIP Plan.

Optional Cash Purchases can be made on a monthly basis with an aggregate annual maximum amount of $250,000 .

. A 3-5 business day period for the purchase of the shares on the open market.

Recurring deductions and online bank debits can be scheduled for Optional Cash Purchases.

When a Fund is trading at a discount, shares are purchased on the open market.

When a fund is trading at a premium, shares are issued at the higher of net asset value ("NAV") or 95% of the current market price.

Important Information

In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC and Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Ltd.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Funds' investment returns and principal values will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the NAV of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Funds will achieve their investment objectives.

