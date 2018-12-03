Aberdeen Standard Investments Reduces Fee for Commodity ETF

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Standard Investments has reduced the management fee for the Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSE Arca: BCI). The reduction means that there is no lower cost option of its kind available to investors in the US.

The reduction sees annual investment advisory fee reduced from 0.29% to 0.25% of the fund's average daily net assets, in a move intended to maintain the competitive advantage of a niche product that has gathered more than $217 million[1] since inception.

Aberdeen Standard Investments Head of Exchange Traded Funds, Steven Dunn comments: "Our goal in the commodities ETF space has always been to disrupt the market by offering strategies with better structures than our competitors and which are competitively priced. We understand that performance and value go hand in hand for our clients, which is why we have lowered the fee on this strategy."

BCI is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide a total return designed to exceed the performance of the Bloomberg Commodities IndexSM which is calculated on an excess return basis.

Notes to editors

For more information about the ETFs available in the U.S., call 844-ETFs-BUY (844-383-7289) or visit www.aberdeenstandardetfs.us.

Aberdeen Standard Investments has relationships with around 500 financial sponsors across approximately 1000 funds globally.

Aberdeen Standard Investments is a leading global asset manager dedicated to creating long-term value for our clients, and is a brand of the investment businesses of Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life Investments.

With over 1,000 investment professionals we manage $735.5 billion * of assets worldwide. We have clients in 80 countries supported by 50 relationship offices. This ensures we are close to our clients and the markets in which they invest.

Aberdeen Standard Investments is the asset management business of Standard Life Aberdeen plc, one of the world's largest investment companies.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc is headquartered in Scotland . It has around 1.2 million shareholders and is listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Standard Life Aberdeen group was formed by the merger of Standard Life plc and Aberdeen Asset Management PLC on August 14, 2017 .

*Standard Life Aberdeen AUM as of June 30, 2018.

Important Information

The Aberdeen Standard Silver ETF Trust, Aberdeen Standard Gold ETF Trust, Aberdeen Standard Platinum ETF Trust, Aberdeen Standard Palladium ETF Trust and Aberdeen Standard Precious Metals Basket ETF Trust are not investment companies registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 or a commodity pool for purposes of the Commodity Exchange Act. Shares of the Trusts are not subject to the same regulatory requirements as mutual funds. These investments are not suitable for all investors. Trusts focusing on a single commodity generally experience greater volatility.

Aberdeen Standard Investments is a brand of the investment businesses of Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life Investments. In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Asset Management Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC , Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited (formerly known as Aberdeen Asset Management Ltd.), Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited (formerly known as Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Ltd.), Aberdeen Asset Capital Management, LLC, Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Ltd., and Standard Life Investments (USA) Ltd.

ALPS Distributors, Inc. is the marketing agent for Aberdeen Standard Silver ETF Trust, Aberdeen Standard Gold ETF Trust, Aberdeen Standard Platinum ETF Trust, Aberdeen Standard Palladium ETF Trust and the Aberdeen Standard Precious Metals Basket ETF Trust. ALPS Distributors, Inc. is the distributor for the Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs.

Risk Warnings: Exchange traded securities may or may not be suitable for a particular investor. The price of exchange traded securities may go up or down and an investor may not get back the amount invested. Exchange traded securities are priced in either US dollars or Euros and the value of the investment in other currencies will be affected by exchange rate movements. To the extent exchange traded securities are traded in other currencies, their value may also be affected by exchange rate movements. Futures trading is speculative and may result in losses. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

Restricted Investors: The distribution of the prospectus and the offering, sale and delivery of exchange traded securities in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Any subscription for exchange traded securities should be made on the basis of the prospectus.

Disclaimer: Any investment in exchange traded securities carries with it certain risks, including those risks set out in the prospectus. You should obtain your own independent financial, taxation and legal advice before making any decisions about an investment in exchange traded securities. This information is not an offer for exchange traded securities and should not be used as the basis for any investment decision.

Diversification does not eliminate the risk of experiencing investment losses.

Commodities generally are volatile and are not suitable for all investors. This material must be accompanied or preceded by the prospectus. Carefully consider each Trust's investment objectives, risk factors, and fees and expenses before investing. Please click here or visit, www.aberdeenstandardetfs.us, to view the prospectus.

This information does not constitute financial product advice.

Steven Dunn is a registered representative of ALPS Distributors, Inc.

There are risks associated with investing including possible loss of principal.

ALPS is not affiliated with Aberdeen Standard Investments.

[1] As of December 7, 2018

