Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc (“ASLIT”)
The Net Asset Values (“NAVs”) for the above company as at the close of business on 17 December 2018 were:-
Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 76.10p
Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) =  78.66p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) =  104.64p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) =  105.17p
* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.
Contact: 
David Holland
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
18 December 2018

