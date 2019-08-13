ABF Freight Drivers Qualify for 2019 National Truck Driving Championships

FORT SMITH, Ark., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions, is pleased to announce that its less-than-truckload carrier ABF Freight® will send 11 professional drivers to the 2019 National Truck Driving Championships.

"These ABF drivers are excellent representatives for ABF Freight and the trucking industry overall, as they make safety on the road a top priority every day," said Tim Thorne, ABF Freight president. "I'm very proud of their accomplishments at the state competitions, and I wish them the best of luck at nationals."

To qualify for the national competition, drivers must win first place in their respective class during state truck driving championships. They also must maintain an accident-free driving record for the preceding 12 months.

Drivers who will represent ABF Freight are:

Terry Bennett , Florida , twin trailers

, , twin trailers Joseph Carrillo , New Mexico , twin trailers

, , twin trailers Dave Hall , Arkansas , 5-axle

, , 5-axle Loren Hatfield , Arkansas, 5-axle sleeper

, Arkansas, 5-axle sleeper Ricky Lucas , New Mexico , 5-axle sleeper

, , 5-axle sleeper Duane Maroney , Minnesota , twin trailers

, , twin trailers Tim Melody , Idaho , 5-axle sleeper

, , 5-axle sleeper Rick Salazar , Texas , 3-axle

, , 3-axle Tony Spero , Connecticut , flatbed

, , flatbed Kirk Weis , New Mexico , straight truck

, , straight truck Don Wood , New Mexico , 4-axle

Also, Hall was named Arkansas Grand Champion, Carrillo was named New Mexico Grand Champion, and Maroney won the Minnesota Most Professional Driver Award.

At the National Truck Driving Championships, drivers will take a written examination that tests their knowledge of trucking facts, rules, statistics and safety protocols, they will look for defects as part of their pre-trip inspection, and they will complete a difficult driving course that tests their skills behind the wheel.

Hosted by the American Trucking Associations' Safety Management Council, the annual event dates to 1937.

More than 420 drivers will compete at the National Truck Driving Championships, which will be held Aug. 14-17 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

