ABF Freight Receives 2018 Prism Award

FORT SMITH, Ark., Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions, is pleased to announce that its less-than-truckload carrier ABF Freight® has received the 2018 Prism Award for Best Practices in Technology.

Awarded by the American Payroll Association (APA), the Prism awards recognize U.S. companies that lead the payroll industry with innovative practices in the areas of technology, management, process improvement and overall best practices.

"It is rewarding to see our ABF Freight payroll department honored for working to improve our processes and efficiency," said Bryan Swaim, vice president – pricing, treasurer & controller for ABF Freight. "I am proud of our team and their dedication to serving ABF Freight employees with excellence."

The ABF Freight payroll department was recognized for a project that gained efficiencies and streamlined payroll processes across the company by connecting several systems into one digital reporting database. The ABF Freight payroll department processes payroll for about 7,000 hourly employees.

"ABF Freight is a perfect example of how strategic changes to an organization's payroll processes can contribute vastly to the overall well-being of a company," said Dan Maddux, executive director of the APA. "Their efforts over the past year made them a natural choice to be the recipient of a prestigious Prism award."

The ArcBest payroll department also has received Prism awards, in 2017 and 2015.

Established in 1982, the nonprofit APA is the nation's leader in payroll education, publications and training. The APA presented the Prism Awards on Nov. 8 at its annual Payroll Leaders Conference held in Las Vegas.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than LogisticsSM. For more information, visit arcb.com.

Media Contact: Kathy Fieweger

Email: kfieweger@arcb.com

Phone: 479-719-4358

SOURCE ArcBest

Related Links

http://www.arcb.com

