ABF Freight Service Centers Receive President's Quality Awards

FORT SMITH, Ark., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, is pleased to announce that five of its ABF Freight® service centers have been honored with the President's Quality Award for their achievements in 2020.

The prestigious President's Quality Award recognizes ABF service centers that exemplified the Quality Process during the previous year. It is the highest honor an ABF service center can receive.

Service centers in Carlisle, Pennsylvania; Charleston, South Carolina; Fort Myers, Florida; Hagerstown, Maryland; and Montreal, Quebec, Canada, are recipients for 2020.

"We have a strong culture of quality," said Tim Thorne, ABF Freight president. "Quality doesn't just happen; it's a continuous commitment, and it takes employees consistently working together toward a common goal of serving our customers with excellence. The teams at these five service centers have displayed a commitment to quality that has resulted in safe freight handling and a great customer experience. I'm very proud of their efforts."

Since 1984, ArcBest and ABF Freight have relied on the Quality Process, which is based on principles articulated by the late Philip Crosby. Employees are educated through quality seminars, skills training, focus groups and designated quality improvement teams. Ongoing training helps ensure that quality throughout the ArcBest organization is an ongoing process, not just a program.

ABF Freight has presented the President's Quality Awards annually since 1993. All ABF service centers undergo yearly performance evaluations that include a nomination process, a safety audit and an on-site quality validation audit by an internal Quality Committee.

The evaluation process gauges resource management, damage/loss prevention, customer experience and other performance factors.

