ABF Freight Service Centers Receive Top Internal Honor

FORT SMITH, Ark., Aug 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, is pleased to announce that six of its ABF Freight® service centers have been honored with the President's Quality Award for their achievements in 2019.

Awarded are service centers in Akron, Ohio; Bedford Park, Illinois, Brattleboro, Vermont; Carlisle, Pennsylvania; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The prestigious President's Quality Award recognizes ABF service centers that exemplified the Quality Process during the previous year. It is the highest honor an ABF service center can receive.

"I am very proud of the teams at Akron, Bedford Park, Brattleboro, Carlisle, Colorado Springs and Toronto," ABF Freight President Tim Thorne said. "Their teamwork and responsiveness help ArcBest and ABF provide a great customer experience. This award recognizes their commitment to quality."

Since 1984, ArcBest and ABF Freight have relied on the Quality Process, which is based on principles articulated by the late Philip Crosby. Employees are educated through quality seminars, skills training, focus groups and designated quality improvement teams. This training helps ensure that quality throughout the ArcBest organization is an ongoing process, not merely a program.

Every year, all ABF Freight service centers undergo extensive performance evaluations that include a nomination process, a safety audit and an on-site quality validation audit by an internal Quality Committee. This comprehensive process gauges resource management, damage/loss prevention, customer experience and other performance factors.

ABF Freight has presented the President's Quality Awards annually since 1993.

