ABF Freight to Host South Chicago Hiring Event

FORT SMITH, Ark., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, is pleased to announce that its less-than-truckload carrier, ABF Freight®, will host a two-day hiring event August 24-25 in South Chicago, Illinois.

ABF Freight is seeking candidates for road drivers, city drivers, dock workers and shop technicians.

"Our South Chicago service center is critical to our operation, and we are looking to add to our team at this location to accommodate business growth," said Seth Runser, ABF Freight president. "We know bringing on top talent is one of the most important things we can do to continue serving our customers with excellence, and we look forward to meeting everyone interested in a career with ABF."

ABF is offering signing bonuses of $10,000 for drivers, $5,000 for shop technicians and up to $3,000 for dock workers at the South Chicago location. Driver candidates should be at least 21 years old, and dock worker and shop technician candidates should be at least 18 years old.

On August 24 and August 25, the company will host interested candidates from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its service center located at 1900 Lincoln Highway, Sauk Village, IL. No appointment is necessary.

At the event, candidates can expect:

Assistance with job applications

Interviews with ABF recruiters

Potential job offers made that day

ABF drivers and dock workers receive excellent benefits, including medical, dental and vision coverage with no employee-paid premiums, and are covered by a pension plan at no expense to the employee.

ABF Freight, an ArcBest company, has been in business since 1923 and employs over 10,000 people across United States. ABF operates a less-than-truckload network across North America to provide seamless transportation services in short- and long-haul markets.

"We have a really strong, values-driven culture that's rooted in almost a century of providing a great experience to our customers," Runser said. "The cornerstone of our company is our people, and we're excited to continue strengthening our workforce as we head into our next 100 years."

ABF has positions available nationwide. For additional information on current ABF job openings or to apply for a job, please visit jobs.abf.com.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions for our customers' supply chain needs. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than Logistics®. For more information, visit arcb.com.

