AB&I Celebrates With East Oakland Community

During the celebration, local dignitaries were invited to speak. Mayor Libby Schaaf said, "I want to commend AB&I for opening your doors and welcoming the community to be part of the amazing thing you are doing here. 113 years - That is a legacy of great working-class jobs that pay a family's supporting wage."

AB&I Foundry employs over 200 team members, many of whom live in the Oakland community and are part of the union. The Company has been extremely active in supporting numerous community projects that benefit East Oakland. Their team members provide countless volunteer hours at local schools, libraries, and the food bank. They have also spearheaded programs such as a large-scale neighborhood clean-up in East Oakland, multiple clean-ups of Elmhurst Creek in support of the Oakland Creek to Bay Clean and Green Initiative. They also sponsor an Annual Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway with Acts Full Gospel Church helping to nourish the East Oakland Community during the holiday season.

"AB&I creates good paying jobs with health care, retirement, fair and safe working conditions, and has stimulated our economy in the process," said Assemblyman Rob Bonta. "One thing that is so important to AB&I is engaging the community, and philanthropy is an integrated and inherent part of their business model -- it's who they are."

AB&I recycles tons of post-consumer scrap metal used in the production of their product. "Everything that's a valuable resource we want to use it again, and again, and again. That's how we protect our planet and we protect our people. That's what AB&I does, makes sure that metals are used again, and again, and again," said Senator Nancy Skinner.

It is AB&I's commitment to be a good neighbor and to protect the health and safety of the entire community, especially children. California's air quality regulatory requirements are among the toughest in the country. Using state-of the-art pollution control technology and operational best practices, they not only meet but often exceed those standards. It's this type of commitment to Oakland that the Oakland's Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce awarded AB&I Foundry with the Deep Roots Award in recognition as a longtime steward of the local economy, helping build the city's foundation.

About AB&I – AB&I Foundry, an Oakland-based company that manufactures cast iron pipe and fittings for the plumbing industry, has a long legacy of manufacturing in East Oakland. The products have been used to convey fluids out of commercial and residential buildings since 1906. Plumbing infrastructure is critical to public health and sanitation. AB&I Foundry is owned by McWane Inc., a privately held family company located in Birmingham, Alabama.

SOURCE AB&I Foundry