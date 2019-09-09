AB&I Foundry Hosts Gun Melt Of Confiscated Weapons

At AB&I's Open House event in August, residents were invited in to take foundry tours, and were able to witness law enforcement melting down these weapons. During the event, guns and weapons – including rifles, handguns, shotguns, knives and automatic rifles – that have been confiscated by law enforcement – are melted down and recycled into new products such as cast iron soil pipe and fittings. Even Mayor Libby Schaaf participated with the destruction of a handgun helping to make the streets of Oakland safer.

"We receive calls from agencies as far north as Redding, California, south into the Central Valley and east all the way to the Nevada border," said Michael Lowe, the General Manager of AB&I Foundry.

Local agencies like the Oakland Police Department have referred other agencies including the Department of Justice out of Sacramento and the Sacramento Sheriff's Department to AB&I to dispose of their seized or confiscated weapons. Multiple law enforcement agencies contributed confiscated weapons that could not be returned to their owners or sold to the gun melt operation.

Lowe continued, "We here at AB&I Foundry do our part by working with law enforcement agencies to help them dispose of the confiscated weapons which ultimately helps to make our cities safer."

Everyone at AB&I is proud of their commitment to the community and to law enforcement, working hand in hand to make things better for the community. AB&I melts all sorts of confiscated weapons including; shotguns, hand guns, rifles, swords and even machetes. To participate in the program, an agency simply must call the foundry to make arrangements.

About AB&I – AB&I Foundry, an Oakland-based company that manufactures cast iron pipe and fittings for the plumbing industry, has a long legacy of manufacturing in East Oakland. The company has been manufacturing quality cast iron soil pipe that is used to convey fluids out of commercial and residential buildings since 1906. Plumbing infrastructure is critical to public health and sanitation. AB&I Foundry is owned by McWane Inc., a privately held family company located in Birmingham, Alabama.

SOURCE AB&I Foundry