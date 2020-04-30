AB&I Foundry Names New Regional Sales Manager Grant Hajek

OAKLAND, Calif., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AB&I Foundry, a leading manufacturer of cast iron soil pipe and fittings, is pleased to announce that Grant Hajek will be joining the AB&I sales team as a Regional Sales Manager covering the Northern California territory. You can reach Grant at 901-302-5752 or [email protected].

Grant will be responsible for reaching out to existing customers and developing new partners within the territory. Grant's appointment supports the Company's strategic direction, strengthening customer relationships as well as expanding our sales support coverage.

"I have held a range of sales management positions including a sales position with Mueller Industries, Regional Sales Rep for Jomar Group and then I eventually made my way back to Mueller Streamline in the San Francisco Bay Area," said Hajek.

Grant grew up in Omaha, Nebraska and attended Washburn University in Topeka, KS. He received a football scholarship and was the starting center for four years. While attending the university, Grant studied Business Administration with a focus on Marketing & Management. Grant and his wife Jennifer met in San Francisco and have been married for two years. They just recently welcomed their first child, Henry.

"I'm looking forward to having Grant on AB&I's sales team. His experience in relationship building and business will help to further increase AB&I's brand and will continue to uphold our favorable and long-standing reputation in the Northern California market," said Shannon Hooper, National Sales Manager at AB&I Foundry.

About AB&I Foundry

AB&I Foundry has been an American manufacturer of cast iron soil pipe and fittings for storm and sanitary drain, waste, and vent (DWV) plumbing systems since 1906. Today's AB&I combines the perspectives and values of their founders with the methods and technologies of today. AB&I products are "Made in America" and have set the standard for quality and durability. For more information please visit ABIFoundry.com.

About McWane - McWane, Inc. is a family business based in Birmingham, Alabama with companies across the United States and the world. We continue to be the leader in delivering clean, safe drinking water around the world while focusing on the safe, environmentally-friendly manufacturing of our products. For more information please visit www.mcwane.com.

SOURCE AB&I Foundry

Related Links

https://abifoundry.com

