Abier A. Abdelnaby, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

PLANO, Texas, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abier A. Abdelnaby, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Surgeon in the field of Medicine as a Colorectal Surgeon at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

Located in the southwestern medical district of Dallas, UT Southwestern Medical Center is renowned for groundbreaking research, outstanding education, and excellent patient care. At the forefront of medical progress, the center has numerous labs that run clinical trials in search of new mechanisms to improve healthcare options. They offer health care services in diverse fields, including colorectal surgery, abdominal imaging, and digestive diseases. Dr. Abdelnaby treats a wide variety of colorectal conditions such as diverticulitis, rectal and anal pain, anal fissures, and cancer of the colon, rectum, and anus. She has thirteen years of experience as a colorectal surgeon.

An associate professor of the Department Of Surgery and the program director of the Global Health Surgery Fellowship, Dr. Abdelnaby specializes in surgery, gastrointestinal caners, screening for colorectal cancer, and applying holistic approaches and natural remedies. She teaches residents and fellows, participates in clinical research, and works with patients directly, performing seven hundred colonoscopies annually.

In preparation for her career, Dr. Abdelnaby attended Cornell University, receiving an undergraduate degree. For medical studies, she earned a Doctorate of Medicine from Howard University College of Medicine. She trained as a resident in general surgery at Howard University Hospital and a fellow in colon and rectal surgery at the University of Southern California at Los Angeles. She is board certified in general, colon, and rectal surgeries.

A frontrunner in her field, Dr. Abdelnaby is a member of the American College of Surgeons (ACS), Association of Women Surgeons (AWS), Society of Advanced Gastro and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES), American Medical Association (AMA), Physicians for Peace, and North American Society for the Study of Personality Disorder (NASSPD). A noted humanitarian, she is involved in international work in the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Dr. Abdelnaby dedicates this recognition to Dr. LaSalle D. Leffall.

