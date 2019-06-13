Abilities Expo--Chicago's largest event for the disability community--coming June 21-23

CHICAGO, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- People with disabilities, their families, caregivers, seniors, wounded vets and healthcare professionals attending Abilities Expo on June 21-23 at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center will discover the newest products, education and fun for all ages. They are eagerly anticipating the chance to and scale "Mini El Capitan" with the help of Paralympian Mark Wellman and adaptive climbing equipment that makes the experience inclusive for all.

Admission to Abilities Expo is free and show hours are Friday and Saturday, 11 am – 5 pm and Sunday, 11 am - 4 pm. Complimentary loaner scooters, wheelchair repair and sign language interpreters are also available during show hours.

Adaptive Art

The art experience utilizes special adaptive tools to make painting accessible for all kids, so make room on the fridge for your child's mini masterpiece. There will also be an artist market featuring the eclectic works of local artists with disabilities.

Newest Products/Services

Attendees experience cutting-edge products and services for people with a wide range of disabilities. They will find mobility products, devices for people with developmental disabilities, medical equipment, home accessories, essential services, low-cost daily living aids, products for people with sensory impairments and more. The Assistive Technology Showcase will feature a multitude of AT products to enhance independence.

Informative Workshops

A series of compelling workshops on travel, therapeutic cannabis, healthy living, accessible home design, better outdoor access through technology, navigating the IEP, advocacy and more is offered free-of-charge. The sessions are presented so attendees can put their new knowledge into action immediately.

Adaptive Sports, Dancing and Assistance Animals

Expo-goers can let loose at the daily dance demos from the Rollettes and other talented local dance companies. They'll also enjoy service dog and mini therapy horse demos and learn if these assistance animals are right for them. For fitness and fun, there are adaptive sports like quad rugby, climbing and, back by popular demand, the new sport of para-cheer. Adaptive yoga will allow all to participate in this strength-building, wellness-enhancing activity. And whether they are masters or novices, attendees can learn and play the accessible and mind-sharpening game of chess.

Visit http://www.abilities.com/chicago.

