Ability Fix - A Novel Water Exercise App Release

CARSON CITY, Nev., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradise, a salon spa and wellness center, has released a novel water exercise app called Ability Fix on Android, Apple, and Web platform.

Working out in water with instructions from the Ability Fix App. Water exercise in Ability Level 3 using the Ability Fix App.

"After 4 years of app development, we have finally come to a version that is ready for you to use," Starr Nixdorf, Aqua Therapy & Rehab Institute Certified (ATRIC), Aqua Pro at Paradise and Ability Fix content creator says. "We are very happy to have created a unique exercise app for use in water. Being able to play your workout on a Bluetooth speaker or earbuds and workout in the water is a real game changer for those who want or need, to avoid impact."

The idea to create an exercise app that is customizable to a person's mobility level came to her and her husband, Perry, after working daily with people in their dedicated aquatics facility. The results that exercising in water provides to people of all ages and mobility levels were too good to be kept on the sidelines. The only way to make this happen was to create a novel exercise app. It needed to be customizable for different mobility levels, physically adaptable, and be more audio centric than other exercise apps. Thus, Ability Fix was created over the last 4 years. It enables people all over the United States, Canada, UK, and Australia to get a personalized water workout that is usually associated with personal training, or a fitness rehab session.

"Whether it's your backyard swimming pool, a local community pool, gym, or nearby lake; if you can get in the water, we can provide you with a professional level of aquatic fitness instruction" Perry Nixdorf, who oversaw the development of the app says, "You can select from predefined workouts or customize your own routine based on a variety of criteria. It's as basic or advanced as the user wants to be involved in the creation of their workouts."

In addition to strengthening exercises, the app also contains a pain relief routine called Ai Chi. This is a body-mind water exercise and relaxation practice, similar to yoga, that is comprised of deep breathing and slow, continuous movements. Ai Chi has been clinically proven to aid in reducing stiffness, fatigue, and pain, while improving balance and strength.

Our world is aging faster than ever in history. The future of fitness is simpler, more joyful, less punishing, more accessible, more welcoming, and more inclusive of all bodies and ages. Many want exercises for people who don't want to get ripped and instead seek a basic strength and movement approach. We are the future for the millions of people with access to a pool.

Try a new way to work out with the Ability Fix mobile app. Ability Fix offers 50 different water aerobics exercises 5 levels, and three Ai Chi workouts. You can choose from predefined aquatic workouts or customize your own on any device. Professionally created exercises for water aerobics target all major muscle groups to ensure you get a complete workout. Help improve your flexibility, strength, balance, and more with easy-to-understand aquatic exercises.

Contact info:

Perry Nixdorf, CEO Ability Fix

775 883-4434

3430 Executive Pointe Way

Carson City NV, 89706

[email protected]

For more info on Ability Fix or Paradise:

Websites: www.abilityfix.com; www.paradisesalonspawellness.com

YouTube: https://youtu.be/2legX-JxCeQ

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/abilityfixapp/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AbilityFixApp/

Other Info:

https://www.ewacmedical.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Clinical-Ai-Chi-Lambeck-and-Bommer-2009-1.pdf

https://www.atri.org

SOURCE Ability Fix