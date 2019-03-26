Abingworth Appoints Bali Muralidhar as Partner

LONDON, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abingworth, the international investment group dedicated to life sciences, today announced the appointment of Bali Muralidhar as a Partner based in the London office. Bali has 15 years professional experience in healthcare across a range of functions including venture investing, R&D, clinical practice and teaching. He will work with the team in the London, Boston and Menlo Park offices to source and evaluate new investment opportunities and support existing venture investments through to exit.

Prior to joining Abingworth, Bali was a senior partner at MVM Partners LLP in London where he completed investments in and served on the boards of several companies, both public and private. Two of these were Wilson Therapeutics and Valneva, both also Abingworth portfolio companies. In 2018, Bali was named among Financial News' Rising Stars in Private Equity, which celebrated 25 men and women under the age of 40 standing out in the European private equity industry. Before MVM, Bali was a member of Bain Capital's healthcare deal team.

Bali obtained a degree in clinical medicine from the University of Oxford and practiced general surgery at the John Radcliffe and Addenbrooke's Hospitals in Oxford and Cambridge, respectively. He has a PhD in translational cancer research from the MRC Cancer Cell Unit, University of Cambridge, and has published over a dozen peer reviewed papers. He was also a Bye-Fellow in Medical Sciences at Downing College, Cambridge where he taught pathology, surgery and medicine.

Tim Haines, Managing Partner, said: "I am delighted to welcome Bali to the Abingworth team. He is an astute and talented investor, with whom we have worked very successfully on a number of co-investments. He will make an immediate impact and continue the significant momentum in identifying exciting new investment opportunities and generating returns across our European and US markets."

"Abingworth has an outstanding track record as a life science investor and in building companies based on cutting-edge science. I am very much looking forward to bringing my experience to the team," added Bali Muralidhar.

About Abingworth

Abingworth is an international investment group dedicated to collaborating with life sciences entrepreneurs to develop their ideas into products that have a dramatic impact on health. With over $1.1 billion under management, Abingworth invests at all stages of development, from start-ups to publicly traded companies, and across all life science sectors.

Supporting its portfolio companies with a team of 27 at offices in London, Menlo Park (California) and Boston, Abingworth has invested in 152 life science companies, leading to 65 IPOs and 47 mergers and acquisitions.

