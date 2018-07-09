Abingworth Appoints Jackie Grant

LONDON, October 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Abingworth, the international investment group dedicated to life sciences, today announced that Jackie Grant, PhD, MBA, will join Abingworth as a Principal based in the company's Boston office. Jackie has more than 10 years of scientific, research and business development experience. She will work with the team in the Boston, London and Menlo Park offices to evaluate new opportunities and support existing venture investments.

Jackie joins Abingworth from SV Health Investors where she was a Senior Associate. Previously, she was in the Business Development Group at Genentech with primary responsibility for partnering activities in neuroscience. Her transactions span a broad spectrum of deal structures and therapeutic areas, including technology and platform in-licenses and research collaborations. Jackie has a PhD in Neuroscience from Stanford School of Medicine and an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

"We are pleased to welcome Jackie to the team," said Kurt von Emster, Managing Partner. "Jackie's expertise in venture and business development further elevates Abingworth's ability to scout out the best opportunities in life sciences, particularly in the thriving biotech centre in Boston."

"I am delighted to join Abingworth's growing team," said Jackie Grant. "I look forward to supporting the firm's expanding investment opportunities."

About Abingworth

Abingworth is an international investment group dedicated to collaborating with life sciences entrepreneurs to develop their ideas into products that have a dramatic impact on health. With over $1.2 billion under management, Abingworth invests at all stages of development, from start-ups to publicly traded companies, and across all life science sectors.

Supporting its portfolio companies with a team of 26 at offices in London, Menlo Park (California) and Boston, Abingworth has invested in 151 life science companies, leading to 65 IPOs and 46 mergers and acquisitions.

