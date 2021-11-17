Abiquo 5.4 introduces support for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Firewall Policies into the existing Google Cloud Platform integration and advanced networking tools, reducing complexity and bringing companies the ability to gain control over public cloud resources

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abiquo , the leading Hybrid and MultiCloud Management Provider, launches its latest version, Abiquo 5.4 , delivering a wide group of new enhancements and features to help companies reduce the complexity of managing their hybrid cloud resources.

Abiquo 5.4 makes it possible for customers to upgrade to a newer and enriched version allowing the use of new and improved features that continue to bring real business benefits to customers and end users.

This latest version focuses on features that improve management and control over public cloud resources, adding extra flexibility and saving time and effort for administrators.

Some of the main features in this version include:

New NSX-T integration for advanced networking

Abiquo supports NSX-T to offer advanced networking functionalities with virtual data centers, private networks, NAT, firewalls and load balancers, dynamically configuring networks, which adds flexibility and saves administrator time and resources.

This feature brings the ability to create virtual network resources with the NSX-T Policy API and administrators can capture VMs using NSX-T networking into virtual datacenters that already have the same private networks as the VMs.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Abiquo 5.4 introduces Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to enable companies to offer the ability to add another public cloud provider to the current cloud infrastructure.

This new integration adds Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to Abiquo cost control and billing management. Abiquo can directly access the OCI cost and usage data and display it on the Abiquo billing dashboards for simplified and unified control of costs from the same place.

OCI users can now benefit from having control of features such as VM and network management, including public subnets and IP addresses, storage volumes and VM monitoring, amongst others.

Firewall policies bringing Google Cloud Platform integration a step further

Abiquo 5.4 improves the existing Google Cloud Platform (GCP) integration by adding new firewall policies that enable administrators to directly onboard firewalls when they onboard global networks. This feature enhances and reinforces the management of firewall policies and enables administrators to take advantage of Abiquo's default firewall, recommendation, and enforcement features.

Complete multicloud datastore tier limits for tenants

Abiquo 5.4 introduces complete multi-cloud storage limits per tenant , which means that in addition to the previous version's capabilities of creating limits for private cloud datacenters and for tenants in multiple datacenters now Abiquo automatically onboards and groups datastore tiers from all different public cloud regions and also enables customers to set limits on any kind of storage tiers for your tenants.

Thanks to this feature companies will be able to limit cloud storage sprawl and control cloud storage costs.

Changes to scopes for tenant hierarchies

Abiquo 5.4 introduces some changes to scopes to simplify tenant hierarchies so that creating and assigning scopes becomes easier as Abiquo will automatically add the enterprise to its default scope.

Edit disk size and tier in VM templates and VMs

Abiquo 5.4 gives users more control over disk sizes and storage service levels (tiers) in public cloud accounts. Users can now edit the storage tier and size of VM template disks, change the size of hard disks before they launch instances and modify VM hard disks and VM volumes in public cloud.

Visit Abiquo's website to learn more about this and the upcoming new releases and contact us for more information on how Abiquo can help cover your specific business needs.

About Abiquo

Founded in 2006 with headquarters in Barcelona, Abiquo is a leading developer of Hybrid and Multicloud Management solutions.

Abiquo is a Cloud Management software that offers the unique ability to manage both public and private clouds through one portal.

Companies can easily and rapidly deploy, manage, monitor and control applications across public and private clouds, which will lead businesses to optimize and integrate cloud computing resources to become more agile, scale, obtain cost savings and gain competitive advantage.

Abiquo increases agility, simplifies operations, and reduces costs for managing hybrid cloud via a unified platform that increases productivity and provides control.

Media contact:

Anna Marí, Marketing and Communications Director, Abiquo,

+34-935-32-15-88,

[email protected]

SOURCE Abiquo Holdings, S.L.