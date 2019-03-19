ABKCO Films And Screenvision Media Announce Ticket Sales For The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus

NEW YORK, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ABKCO Films in collaboration with Screenvision Media, a national leader in cinema advertising, announced today ticket availability for The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus. Theatre screenings for the iconic 1968 concert show will take place April 1, 3, 4, and 5 in select theatres nationwide, including markets such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Dallas. Fans can purchase tickets at www.rockandrollcircusthefilm.com.

The live concert special's restoration has been sourced from the 35mm internegative and will be presented in both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound. The Dolby Vision laser projection system delivers astonishing brightness, incomparable contrast, and captivating color that more closely matches what the human eye can see. Dolby Atmos places and moves sounds anywhere in the Dolby Cinema, including overhead, to make audiences feel they are truly attending The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus. Together, Dolby Cinema's combination of powerful image and sound technologies creates an engaging, multi-sensorial cinema, and concert, experience for viewers.

Through 2019 technology, the audience is whisked back to 1968. The 4K restoration beautifully captures and recreates this historic event, creating a truly unique and immersive experience that fans won't be able to get anywhere else.

Directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus was originally conceived as a BBC-TV special and was filmed before a live London audience in 1968. The film centers around the original lineup of The Rolling Stones—Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Brian Jones, Charlie Watts, and Billy Wyman—who serve as the show's hosts and featured attraction. It stars the band performing fan favorite classics like "Jumpin' Jack Flash" and "You Can't Always Get What You Want", as well as extraordinary live performances by The Who, Jethro Tull, and more.

This performance marks the first musical concert in which John Lennon performed before an audience outside The Beatles, as part of supergroup The Dirty Mac, which also included music legends Eric Clapton, Keith Richards, and Mitch Mitchell. The Rolling Stone Rock and Roll Circus is also the only time Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath performed with Jethro Tull, and the last time Brian Jones would perform with The Rolling Stones in front of an audience.

"We are thrilled to share the incredible The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus with moviegoers and music fans for this limited engagement," said Darryl Schaffer, executive vice president of operations and exhibitor relations, Screenvision Media. "We think it's the perfect time to answer fans' excitement and give them an unforgettable concert experience from the comfort of their local movie theatres."

For more information on The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus or to purchase tickets and view trailer visit www.rockandrollcircusthefilm.com.

Media Contact:

Shannon Barry – ICF Next for Screenvision Media

212.656.9163

shannon.barry@icfnext.com

ABOUT SCREENVISION MEDIA

Headquartered in New York, N.Y., Screenvision Media is a national leader in cinema advertising, offering on-screen advertising, in-lobby promotions and integrated marketing programs to national, regional and local advertisers, and providing comprehensive cinema advertising representation services to top-tier theatrical exhibitors presenting the highest-quality movie-going experiences. The Screenvision Media cinema advertising network comprises over 15,000 screens in 2,300+ theatre locations across all 50 states and 94% of DMAs nationwide; delivering through more than 150 theatrical circuits, including 7 of the top 10 exhibitor companies. For more information: http://screenvisionmedia.com/.

About ABKCO

ABKCO Music & Records, Inc. is one of the world's leading independent entertainment companies. It is home to iconic music catalogs that include compositions and recordings by Sam Cooke, The Rolling Stones, Bobby Womack, Eric Burdon, The Animals, Herman's Hermits, Marianne Faithfull, The Kinks as well as the Cameo Parkway masters by such artists as Chubby Checker, Bobby Rydell, Clint Eastwood, The Dovells, ? & The Mysterians, Charlie Gracie, The Tymes and Dee Dee Sharp. Releases on ABKCO's SAR label include albums by LC Cooke, The Soul Stirrers, Johnnie Taylor and The Valentinos. ABKCO's music catalogs also include the works of Norman Luboff (Yellowbird) as well as the current songwriters Ben Margulies (co-writer of Mariah Carey) and Devvon T McLeod (pka Devvon Terrell). ABKCO Records latest release is Cruel Intentions the 90s Musical: Original Cast Album. ABKCO is active on many fronts including the release of critically lauded soundtracks, compilations and reissues from its catalog; film and commercial placement of its master recordings and music publishing properties in all media. One Night in Miami…, nominated for a 2017 Olivier Award for Best New Play, is ABKCO's latest theatrical production. ABKCO Films most recent release is Jean-Luc Godard's Sympathy for the Devil/ONE PLUS ONE. ABKCO is currently in pre-production on a Sam Cooke bio pic. ABKCO's latest TV production is The Durrells in Corfu, based on Gerald Durrell's book The Corfu Trilogy.

SOURCE Screenvision Media

Related Links

http://www.screenvision.com

