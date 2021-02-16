ABL Space Announces L2 As Customer For First RS1 Launch

ABL is preparing for an initial flight of its RS1 launch vehicle, capable of lofting 1,350 kg to Low Earth Orbit, in the first half of 2021. "L2 Solutions is proud to partner with ABL Space on their inaugural launch of the RS1. The RS1 launch system offers robust and resilient capabilities, which complements L2's fully integrated and end-to-end mission assurance services," said Jim Royston, CEO of L2. "This is a significant milestone, as the RS1 will send two of L2 Solutions' internally developed communications payloads into orbit, demonstrating a unique communications and network architecture, test cyber security applications, and validate the first instantiation of L2's commercial Orbital Test Range."

The integration and deployment of these spacecraft will demonstrate new technology on orbit and on the ground. L2's satellites will provide infrastructure to rapidly test new technology and support new concepts for training scenarios. On the ground, ABL's GS0 mobile launch system, a fully containerized, deployable system will demonstrate the rapid capabilities and minimal infrastructure needed to launch RS1.

About ABL Space Systems

ABL Space Systems was founded in 2017 to develop low-cost launch vehicles and launch systems for the small satellite industry. ABL is headquartered in El Segundo, California, U.S. To learn more, visit www.ablspacesystems.com.

About L2 Solutions

L2 Solutions provides end-to-end, vertically integrated mission assurance capabilities to meet their customers' most challenging problems. L2 has the ability to build, launch, deploy, and operate satellites, offering internally developed intelligent data suite of payloads for communications and earth observation architectures. Their services team delivers tailored capabilities, providing insight and knowledge for any mission set.

