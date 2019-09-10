Ablacon Announces Release of New and Improved Ablamap Technology Under Existing CE Mark

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ablacon, Inc. (www.ablacon.com), an Ajax Health-funded company, announced today the release of an updated version of its Ablamap technology under the company's existing CE Mark. The new update includes an enhanced physician experience and user interface, along with significantly faster processing times leading to improved procedural efficiency. It will be rolled out to all current centers and will be used in the upcoming FLOW-AF clinical study, which will study the technology in patients with persistent atrial fibrillation (AFib).

Ablamap utilizes a novel and proprietary algorithm, powered by artificial intelligence, to visualize the flow of electrical activity inside the heart (the Electrographic Flow). Once visualized, the Electrographic Flow map can be used to guide the application of ablation therapy to target potential sources of AFib.

"I have used the previous version Ablamap extensively to treat patients at my center and am looking forward to the improvements made in this new release of the technology," says Prof. Dr. Tamás Szili-Torok, Chief of Electrophysiology at the Department of Cardiology of the Erasmus Center in Rotterdam, Netherlands, "The system allows me to tailor and target treatment for my patients based on their individual presentation of AFib."

Ablacon plans to begin enrolling the FLOW-AF clinical study at multiple centers in Europe next month using the new product release. The FLOW-AF study will be the first randomized, controlled study with the Ablamap system and will study the safety and efficacy of using the technology to guide treatment in patients with persistent AFib. This study will be the first clinical trial in which individual triggers and drivers of AF will be systematically detected, quantitatively analyzed and their role in driving AFib recurrence understood.

About Ablacon

Ablacon, Inc. is a Wheat Ridge, CO-based company with offices in Munich, Germany and Menlo Park, California, developing an advanced mapping system to guide the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AFib), the most frequent cardiac arrythmia. The company's system uses machine learning to precisely localize and characterize the sources of AFib and to guide targeted therapy by visualizing the Electrographic Flow within the cardiac chambers. The company's technology obtained CE Mark in 2018 and is currently being used in Europe.

About Ajax Health

Ajax Health seeks to identify, invest in and scale disruptive technologies in the medical device space. Taking an active operating role, the Ajax team has a proven track record of helping companies of all sizes, stages and structures achieve their value-creation goals. Ajax Health is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

SOURCE Ablacon, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ablacon.com

