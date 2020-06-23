Ablacon, Inc. Announces the Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ablacon, Inc., an Ajax Health-backed company, announced today the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The SAB will be composed of four internationally recognized thought leaders in the field of electrophysiology to guide Ablacon in its development of Ablamap®, a novel mapping solution to guide treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF).

"We are excited to bring together this distinguished group of experts in electrophysiology at this pivotal time in Ablacon's development," says Duke Rohlen, Ablacon's CEO. "Our team has made enormous progress in product development, scientific validation and clinical demonstration. As we look to the future, we are thrilled to be able to leverage the expertise of this group to bring this innovation to market to enhance patient care in AF."

"I'm looking forward to working with the other members of this advisory board to help guide Ablacon's current and future scientific strategy as they continue to develop this novel technology for visualizing electrical activity in the heart," said Dr. Hugh Calkins, MD, Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine and the Director of the Electrophysiology Laboratory and Arrhythmia Service at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD.

Dr. Atul Verma, MD, Associate Professor at the University of Toronto in Ontario, Canada, added, "The science that Ablacon is pursuing is truly innovative and could potentially transform the way we think about AF ablation."

The Ablacon SAB is made up of the following members:

Hugh Calkins, MD is the Catherine Ellen Poindexter Professor of Medicine, Cardiology and Director of the Electrophysiology Laboratory and Arrhythmia Service at the Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD. He is an internationally recognized expert on catheter ablation and AF, served as past President of the Heart Rhythm Society and chairs the writing committee for the ACC/AHA/HRS/EHRA Consensus Document on Catheter Ablation of AF.

John Hummel, MD is a Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine and Director of Clinical Electrophysiology Research section at The Ohio State University, Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, OH. He has been extensively involved in electrophysiology innovation including clinical and translational research and helped to develop translational research using the first and only human atria model of AF with high resolution 3-dimensional approaches.

Vivek Reddy, MD is the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust Professor of Medicine in Cardiac Electrophysiology and Director of Cardiac Arrhythmia Service, at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, NY. As an internationally known pioneering clinical researcher, he leads multiple teams of physician-scientists who are developing and testing novel advanced therapies for cardiac arrhythmias.

Atul Verma, MD is the Head of the Heart Rhythm Program at Southlake Regional Health Center and Associate Professor at the University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He is a world-renowned expert in clinical research and clinical trial design and served as co-chair of the Canadian Cardiovascular Society AF Guidelines Committee and is also a writing member of the ACC/AHA/HRS/EHRA Consensus Document on Catheter Ablation of AF.

About Ablacon

Ablacon, Inc. is a Wheat Ridge, CO-­­based company with offices in Munich, Germany and Menlo Park, CA, developing an advanced mapping system to guide the treatment of atrial fibrillation, the most frequent cardiac arrythmia. The company's system uses advanced algorithms and machine learning to precisely localize and characterize the sources of AF and to guide targeted therapy by visualizing the Electrographic Flow within the cardiac chambers. The company's technology obtained CE Mark in 2018 and is currently being used in Europe.

www.ablacon.com

About Ajax Health

Ajax Health seeks to identify, support and scale disruptive technologies in the healthcare space. Taking an active operating role, the Ajax team has a proven track record of helping companies of all sizes, stages and structures achieve their value-creation goals. Ajax Health is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA and backed by an investor group led by HealthQuest Capital.

www.ajaxhealth.com

