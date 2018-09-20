Able ARTS Work Announces Inaugural Benefit Concert Bowie's Piano Man + The Symphonic Suite For Healing 2 Featuring Mike Garson

Bowie's Piano Man +The Symphonic Suite for Healing 2 featuring Mike Garson will be hosted at the iconic art-deco Warner Grand Theatre in San Pedro, which was opened to the public in 1931 and was the first sound-equipped theatre in the South Bay. Boasting 1,500 seats, ticket prices vary (starting at $25.00 per ticket) and sponsorships to support Able ARTS Work are available.

The first half of this matinee event will unveil Garson's newest Symphonic Suite for Healing, followed by a second half featuring Bowie hits such as "Life on Mars," "Five Years," "Lady Grinning Soul," and Garson's most famous Bowie collaboration "Aladdin Sane," which includes his jaw-dropping solo you won't want to miss live. Garson will be joined onstage by world-class musicians and vocalists, including Grammy nominees Gaby Moreno and Maysa Karaa, along with Joe Sumner and Brett Hool.

Able ARTS Work's primary mission is to provide life-long learning, community service and vocational opportunities through the creative arts for people with disabilities in an environment of warmth, encouragement, and inclusion. Launched in 1982 (yet rebranded just two years ago) their day program provides creative studio settings and facilitation for disabled adults in music, drawing, painting, photography, and more. The programs are enriched with music therapy services as well, which has been especially effective for the adults with autism and cerebral palsy in the program. Dolas' idea for the organization was born in the late 1970's when she was a music therapy student and visited state run developmental centers—she didn't see much activity in state hospitals, patients needed more hands-on treatment and it became one of her life goals to provide that. Through art and music, Able ARTS Work has impacted tens of thousands of lives throughout Long Beach, Orange County, Los Angeles, the San Fernando Valley, and Ventura County.

MORE INFORMATION:

EVENT: Bowie's Piano Man + The Symphonic Suite for Healing 2 featuring Mike Garson

DATE: Sunday November 4, 2018

TIME: 2:00 PM

LOCATION: Warner Grand Theatre (434 West 6th Street, San Pedro, CA 90731)

For more information on sponsorships, visit http://bit.ly/bowiespianoman, or contact Megan Christensen via email at mchristensen@ableartswork.org or via phone at (562) 982-0249.

For media inquiries email info@persona-pr.com or call Persona PR at (310) 601-2734. For more information on Able ARTS Work please visit www.ableartswork.org.

