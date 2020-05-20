Able Hiring for Resumption of Moving Industry Activity with 100% of Pre-Pandemic Workforce Intact

MANASSAS, Va., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee cross training, investments in technology, career development initiatives, and attention to philanthropy are some of the strategies that the Able Leadership Team has been utilizing to ensure the entire moving family stays intact. The work of the team has not gone unnoticed in the industry.

Never before has the Able motto “Everyone Matters” been so relevant. The motto put forth by the Alive and Able Wellbeing team’s You Squared Movement has been a unifying company theme during this tough time. The Able family is proud that no one has been left behind during this pandemic. The family is now hiring in all divisions and remains the fastest growing independent mover in the Mid-Atlantic region. Able was recently recognized as a Great Place to Work by the Washington Business Journal.

John Becker, President of the American Moving and Storage Association (AMSA), says "The merit with which Able has valued its employees at a very difficult time is especially impressive. The fact that Able is now hiring under the resumption of moving activity without having had to lay off any employees is a testament to their Leadership Team."

Company-wide awareness and the ability for employees to comfortably assist different divisions at different times was a founding concern of the Leadership Team at Able. Chief operating Officer Steve Kuhn knows these practices cement solidarity and complement the family values the company is know for. "The enemy of employee retention is one-dimensional work expertise," he says. "We have used fluctuating government needs, seasonality, and economic downturns as opportunities to ensure that our employees are capable of multidivisional tasks." This functionality has served the company exceptionally well during the recent virus outbreak.

Able has always been willing to invest in maintaining its workforce and had no hesitations in investing to make sure employees could transition to pandemic work conditions. Able CEO Joe Singleton made this clear at the virus onset by not only being one of the first in the industry to adopt costly safety measures, but also by investing in network modifications, software, and equipment that would allow Able employees to work from home. "There are no greater assets than our employees, and I will always be proud of making the right decisions to not only protect them, but to make sure they stay employed," he states.

Long known for its corporate responsibility, Able has utilized down time its employees have had during this outbreak to provide for those less fortunate. Able has been working with Great American Restaurants in providing meals that Able employees have delivered to the Ronald Macdonald House Charities of Greater Washington D.C. (RMHCDC). Able serves as a corporate partner to RMHCDC and values employees spending time on the partnership.

Able recently hosted a tour of its facilities to Independent and Small Moving Companies across the country and has always believed in sharing its best practices, believing this will help raise industry standards. Director of Marketing at AMSA Rachel Peretz has worked closely with Able on several initiatives that have benefited the industry. "It is refreshing that Able is so willing to share its practices with others in the moving industry," she says.

The forward thinking actions the Leadership Team at Able have taken position them well to immediately respond to the pent up demand that the industry is now seeing for moving services, and the Able family has the welcome mat our for new employees in almost every division. (www.ablemoving.com/employment/)

"It's a proud moment for me when I can look around and see that we have weathered the storm of this recent outbreak together as a family," says Joe Singleton, "and I am proud to offer this environment to others that wish to join us."

