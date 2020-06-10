Able Likens Covid Management to Corporate Patriotism

In short order Able had controlled access to all facilities including infrared temperature checks, gloves, and masks. Daily truck disinfection procedures were immediate. Space reconfiguration to allow for distancing in work and conference areas was bolstered by rapid shift to remote work.

Angie Hall, Human Resources Manager at Able, notes that employees were extremely impressed with how quickly and efficiently a course of action was implemented. "Network upgrades, laptop purchases and centralized messaging were suddenly in place," she said, "and the impression this made on all of the employees was huge."

Dissemination of Information and employee support was made easier because of the unique Wellbeing program the company has in place. "Alive and Able" facilitator Gary Corbett maintains this type of scenario is exactly what it was created for. "Having the Leadership Team in place with messaging right away was crucial. Family values are treasured at this company and the ability to offer support to our employees immediately has been a source of pride for us," he says.

Proactivity and leadership in business practices have been an Able staple, amplified last year as it became the first mover ever to make the Washington Business Journals Fastest Growing Companies List. The company has encouraged transparency in its practices and regularly shares its best practices with other companies.

Chief operating Officer Steve Kuhn sees working in the face of adversity as a patriotic behavior. "America is a working nation, and Able is a working company. Raising the bar above recommended procedures and still addressing the needs of the public impacts wider society," he states, "and will leave us more unified to address the challenges that lay ahead."

Acting on what has been decided by municipal leaders with regards to safety, and then some, has allowed Able to focus on what it has expertise about. "We decided early on not to send out reprints of CDC advice to our customers," says Joe Singleton. "We are movers, not scientists. We let them know in the most direct manner possible what we are doing to take care of our employees so we could take care of them."

Resuming more standard business practices as the country moves out of crisis mode, Able has received countless compliments from its customers for how the company has handled business during this period. Able Customer Service Manager Melanie Bounds forwards all feedback from customers internally at Able and says customer satisfaction is extremely high and very supportive. "As a practice we do not post feedback on social media, but the outstanding tenor of comments we are receiving can easily be read about online", she states.

Check out our website at www.ablemoving.com

Follow us on Twitter @ablemovinginc

Like us on [email protected]

SOURCE Able Moving & Storage

Related Links

http://www.ablemoving.com

