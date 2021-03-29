Able Moving & Storage Awards Another Student Scholarship and Partners with George Mason University Career Services

Able CEO Steve Kuhn echoes this sentiment and brings attention to the specific decision of the Able Leadership Team to organize the relationship with Mason. "I continue to be amazed at the group of professionals at Able that craft our path forward," says Kuhn, "the commitment to furthering this university relationship falls directly into our 'Alive and Able' Wellbeing Program initiative and we are also landing some outstanding employees."

Mason Honors College student Zain Jafri looks forward to staying in touch with Able as he begins his career path. "The scholarship I was awarded from Able made a real difference in my educational expenses," says Jafri. "It was interesting to learn how many career paths the company offers for young professionals."

Dorothy Hayden, Industry Advisor at Mason Career Services, is pleased to see the relationship with Able growing. "It is exciting to see how involved Able is with Mason on so many fronts, and noteworthy to see how many recent hires at the company are coming from the university."

The commitment from Able to bronze level support of the Mason Career Services Partnership Program will only add to the company's campus commitment, something Able Human Resources Manager Angie Hall knows will benefit the company. "Watching this mutually beneficial relationship grow is rewarding and is enhancing the quality of our workforce," she says.

Manager of Employer Outreach at Mason Career Services Mary Claire Kraft looks forward to a continuing Able commitment in the future. "When companies like Able stay involved over the long term with our programs, the cumulative benefits become clearer," says Kraft. "We are delighted to have their support."

The rapid growth of Able to almost a 50-million-dollar company has created a complex career platform that many may find surprising in the moving industry. "We will always have top quality drivers and movers at Able, but we now have a dynamic office workforce environment that includes web development, social media, human resources, marketing, accounting, and business development," points out CEO Kuhn.

"Another benefit of the relationship with Mason is that we get direct feedback on the compensation and benefits packages we offer to young professionals entering the workforce," remarks Angie Hall. "The fact that we offer the very best in our industry at all levels allows us to benefit to an even greater degree from our relationship," she adds.

Able will announce another scholarship almost immediately and plans to enhance the relationship with Mason are underway.

"Thanks to our leadership, everyone at our company is aware of our relationship with Mason," says Kuhn. "The gradual emergence from COVID-19 will allow us to engage with the school even more, and we look forward to that."

