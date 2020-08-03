ABLE National Resource Center Launches 2020 #ABLEtoSave Campaign

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ABLE National Resource Center (ABLE NRC) announced today the launch of its 2020 #ABLEtoSave campaign. #ABLEtoSave is a month-long grassroots education and informational campaign about Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) accounts. The primary goals of #ABLEtoSave are to increase awareness about ABLE accounts and to accelerate the number of eligible individuals with disabilities who are experiencing the benefits of opening, saving and investing in ABLE accounts across the country. The ABLE National Resource Center is founded and managed by National Disability Institute.

"#ABLEtoSave month is an opportunity for the eight million eligible people with disabilities, and their family members and supporters, to learn how ABLE accounts can improve their quality of life through increased financial stability," said Miranda Kennedy, Director, ABLE National Resource Center. "This year's campaign will include an ABLE to Save podcast series featuring leaders in the public and private sectors, as well as ABLE account owners and their family members discussing how ABLE accounts are an effective savings tool to help meet the short- and long-term savings goals of people with disabilities. During the COVID-19 pandemic, ABLE accounts offer people with disabilities and their families the opportunity to build a financial resource and exercise financial flexibility when many programs and services they count on are being cut or reduced."

A new activity for this year is an online #ABLEtoSave Scavenger Hunt which will give participants the opportunity to win ABLE account gift cards each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from August 3rd through August 28th. Clues will be given on the ABLE NRC Facebook and Twitter accounts with the answers to be found on the ABLE NRC website: www.ablenrc.org. Correct answers will be entered into a drawing and three winners will be chosen on each day of the #ABLEtoSave Scavenger Hunt. For more information, visit the #ABLEtoSave Campaign webpage.

Throughout the month of August, ABLE NRC will provide sample messaging, social media posts and other resources to all campaign participants. The campaign is expected to have widespread participation from ABLE programs, major national disability groups, financial institutions and other stakeholders. An #ABLEtoSave Toolkit includes a logo, sample social media posts and additional outreach materials.

ABLE accounts are tax-advantaged savings accounts that have the potential to significantly increase the independence and quality of life of individuals with disabilities. This includes both individuals with disabilities who receive public benefits and those who do not receive public benefits. ABLE accounts will not jeopardize benefits such as Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and many other benefits. Since the passage of the Stephen Beck, Jr. Achieving a Better Life Experience Act in December 2014, 44 ABLE programs have launched (many of which are nationwide programs). As of the end of March 2020, more than 63,000 individuals with disabilities from across the country have opened ABLE accounts and more than $380 million is under management in those accounts. The average savings in an ABLE account is more than $6,000.

The #ABLEtoSave Awareness Campaign is made possible through the generous support of Prudential , TIAA , CalABLE , ABLENow , ABLEAmerica, Texas ABLE and Gift of College for donating the Gift of Independence gift cards for the #ABLEtoSave Scavenger Hunt.

About ABLE National Resource Center

ABLE National Resource Center (ABLE NRC) is the leading, comprehensive source of objective, independent information about federal and state-related ABLE programs and activities, including guidance on tax-advantaged ABLE savings accounts. Founded and managed by National Disability Institute (NDI), ABLE NRC's goal is to provide consistent, reliable information concerning the benefits of an ABLE account. In addition, ABLE NRC aims to educate individuals with disabilities and their families, state government and legislatures, financial service companies and financial planners and attorneys - who focus on trust and estate planning – about ABLE's potential positive impact on the lives of millions of Americans with disabilities. Visit www.ablenrc.org for more information. Follow us on Facebook:@theABLENRC or on Twitter: @theABLENRC.

Contact:

Kathy Brannigan, National Disability Institute

(202) 296-5393 / [email protected]

SOURCE ABLE National Resource Center

Related Links

https://www.ablenrc.org

