AbleTo Stresses Clinical Innovation with Addition of Renowned Psychiatrist Dr. David Whitehouse

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AbleTo, Inc., a leading provider of virtual behavioral health care proven to improve clinical outcomes and lower health care costs, today announced that Dr. David Whitehouse, a widely recognized leader in innovative behavioral health care, has joined the company as Medical Director.

Dr. Whitehouse brings more than 25 years of experience as a clinical business leader to his new role. Most recently, he provided consultation services through MCG Health to help providers and payers achieve the Quadruple Aim: improved quality outcomes, improved patient satisfaction, greater provider and facility satisfaction, and cost containment.

AbleTo works with payers to improve access to high-quality technology-enabled behavioral health care, and is proven to improve clinical outcomes and reduce medical costs. Dr. Whitehouse will join a team of seasoned clinicians dedicated to delivering evidence-based care and delivering clinically-significant results for clients.

"We are so thrilled to have Dr. Whitehouse join our team at AbleTo. His deep experience and passion for advancing innovation in health care will be invaluable as we grow to meet the needs of the market," said AbleTo Chief Medical Officer Reena Pande. "Most importantly, Dr. Whitehouse shares our deep commitment to delivering results for both our patients and our clients - and will help us continuously improve on our commitment to outcomes."

Dr. Whitehouse earned a BA and an MA from Cambridge University; ThM and ThD from Harvard University; MD from Dartmouth Medical School; and an MBA from the University of Connecticut.

"AbleTo is setting the bar for high-quality care delivery in the market, and I'm honored to join an organization with such an impressive dedication to clinical quality and outcomes measurement," said Whitehouse. "I look forward to contributing to the impressive track record of innovation, and helping to shape the future of technology-enabled behavioral health care."

About AbleTo, Inc.

AbleTo, Inc. is a market leader in providing technology-enabled behavioral health care. AbleTo has been treating patients for over six years, and improves patient outcomes and lowers costs by providing treatment that integrates behavioral and medical health care. AbleTo's structured therapy programs strengthen medical recovery and self-care among members with chronic or complex clinical needs. AbleTo analytics, coupled with our multi-channel engagement platform, identify and engage members with unmet, often undiagnosed, behavioral health needs. A proprietary platform connects individuals and their care teams with AbleTo licensed providers who deliver weekly sessions by phone or video supported by an integrated digital experience. AbleTo programs are clinically proven to improve both behavioral health and medical outcomes while lowering overall spending for higher-cost, higher-risk members. Follow AbleTo on LinkedIn and Twitter.

