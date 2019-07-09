About 1 in 2 Homeowners Don't Know What Their Insurance Policy Covers, ValuePenguin.com Finds

NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ValuePenguin.com, a personal finance research website, released its study on what homeowners know about their homeowners insurance policies. Approximately 47 percent of the homeowners surveyed did not know what their home insurance policies cover, and a staggering 34 percent believe their policies cover flooding.

These findings are concerning in many ways. The homeowners who aren't aware of what their homeowners insurance policies cover stand a high chance of overpaying for a policy that inadequately covers their homes. In 2018, natural disasters caused $160 billion in damage across the U.S, and with natural disasters becoming more catastrophic, it's become more important than ever for homeowners to understand whether they're financially protected by their insurer.

Key findings

47 percent of homeowners do not know what their homeowners insurance policies cover.

18 percent of homeowners have never reviewed their policies, even at the point of purchase.

Almost 50 percent of millennials believe their homeowners insurance covers flooding, even though most policies do not cover floods. 21 percent of baby boomers hold the same misconception.

90 percent of homeowners did not shop around for homeowners insurance to find the best rate, rather they opted for convenience. 1 in 3 homeowners got coverage from their auto insurer.

Over 60 percent of homeowners don't have a burglar alarm, fire alarm or water sensor installed in their homes, putting them at huge financial risk.

Methodology: ValuePenguin.com commissioned Qualtrics to conduct an online survey of 2,000 homeowners in America, with the sample base proportioned to represent the general population of Homeowners. The survey was conducted in June 2019.

To view the full report, visit: https://www.valuepenguin.com/nearly-half-homeowners-know-what-home-insurance-covers

