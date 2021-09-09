about-face Announces Drop 6: Fractal

Continuing the premise of transformation and personal self-expression through makeup for every face, Fractal is an evolution of intensity and depth in both pigment and shine. Highly reflective, each Fractal formula is a delicate balance of science and art, remaining uniformly consistent regardless of the product, applicator, or application style. Serving to define features in refined glitter formulas, each futuristic transfer-resistant and long-wearing hue has potent pigments and super fine celestial sparkle.

"I wanted to name this collection 'Fractal' because by definition, it's a phenomenon that brings a unique order to chaos" said Halsey, about-face Founder, Head Makeup Artist, and Chief Creative Officer. "Delivering a beautiful, glittering look with confidence from unapologetically aggressive to subtle dusting, my Fractal collection allows anyone to invent their own futuristic vision."

The about-face Fractal franchise includes 8 shades of Glitter Eye Paint [Retail $21] in shades from a cerulean teal to mauve and precious metals in palladium, copper and gold. The 8 shades of Glitter Lip Color [Retail $19] are deep jewel tones from aubergine and berry to lilac and soft pink hues. In addition, Fractal includes a two piece brush duo [Retail $27], 4 limited edition Glitter Brow Gel shades [$21] and a limited edition cosmetics bag [$19].

Fractal Glitter Eye Paint is a shimmer-loaded, silky smooth mousse shadow with pearlized pigment. Longwear and infused with marula oil, it remains flexible without creasing or cracking. The Fractal Glitter Lip Color is a supple, dense waterproof liquid formulation with intense sparkle. A high-impact and reflective glitter, it is also long-lasting, transfer-resistant and adheres without stickiness or grit. Brushes are a densely packed velvety soft duo that allow for flawless application specifically designed to work in tandem with these shimmering formulas. Glitter Brow Gel, a limited-edition, is a lightweight buildable and transparent gel to define, shape, and hold hair while imparting richly pigmented glimmering brow sparkle without flaking or sticking. The new cosmetics case is a purple waterproof PVC that is foldable, waterproof and easy to clean.

The Fractal collection and all about-face products are available exclusively at www.aboutface.com.

About about-face : Make-u(p) without rules. Made for the many versions of you, about-face is multidimensional makeup for everyone, everywhere created by Halsey and built on the truth that no one is just one thing and all humans are weird, complex and imperfectly beautiful beings. Everyone has their own messy, mad and personal method to becoming the greatest version of themselves, so we make products that are hardworking over hype, designed to celebrate the journey to become every version of us and all experimental versions along the way.

About Halsey

Halsey has amassed more than 31 billion combined global streams to date, including more than 12.5 billion U.S. streams, and sold nearly 17 million adjusted album units worldwide.

Her latest album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, was released in August of 2021 and was produced by Trent Reznor. It follows the release of Manic, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Current Albums chart. It was the first album of 2020 to be certified Platinum in the U.S. and attained Platinum certification in numerous other countries.

Halsey continues to push creative boundaries, exerting an influence and impact beyond music. Her first book, I Would Leave Me If I Could: A Collection of Poetry, debuted on The New York Times Best Sellers list last November. Named as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2020, they have won over 20 awards, including an AMA, MTV VMA, GLAAD Award, the Songwriters Hall of Fame's Hal David Starlight Award and a CMT Music Award. Halsey recently introduced about-face , a multi-dimensional makeup line made for everyone. Halsey continues to speak up for important causes such as disenfranchised youth, women's rights, mental health and the LGBTQ community.

For more information: www.aboutface.com /

@aboutfacebeauty

SOURCE about-face