about-face Announces Holiday Collection

Holiday Blues introduces a volume-popping teal-hued mascara that glides on like a cream that turns into a velvety matte finish, plus Fractal Glitter Dust, a multifunctional loose crystalline pigment that transforms into smooth-as-butter shimmer when blended onto skin. Both firsts for the brand, they are paired with the award-winning, highly-pigmented crème eyeshadow, Shadowstick. All three items come in a vibrant teal shade for a monochromatic effect when worn together, and arrive in a special present from Halsey, a limited-edition, holographic blue cosmetic case.

"Color represents emotions; for me the introduction of an electrifying, monochromatic teal set is about confidence, possibility and an explosive array of emotions and moods that the holiday season can bring," said Halsey, about-face Founder, Head Makeup Artist, and Chief Creative Officer. "We also love that the shade is non-traditional for the season—ultimately there are no rules."

Halsey's Favorites Kit features an award-winning Matte Fluid Eye Paint in Vintage Granada, a deep wine color just introduced this season and a Shadowstick in Matte Black, the adult eyeshadow crayon for lining, defining and for all-over lid color. Halsey also added their most worn lip duo——Paint-It Matte Lip Color in Little Little, with the color matched mauve Matte Fix Lip Pencil, Last Goodnight, along with their must-have Light Lock Highlight Fluid in favorite shade Shaken Or Stirred, a shimmering pale gold. Arriving in a new limited-edition holographic pink bag, all items are part of Halsey's personal everyday staples.

"In contrast to the bold and out there Holiday Blues Kit, I also wanted to offer something for the everyday makeup enthusiast, a super wearable kit with all of our best sellers - the products that live in the bottom of every one of my bags, that I don't leave home without. My Favorites Kit can be used to create soft glam everyday looks, or any one of the products can also be used to add drama and definition to a bolder look."

Halsey's Favorites will retail for $80 (40% savings), and drop on November 4, 2021. The Holiday Blues Kit will retail for $50 (40% savings) and be available for pre-sale on November 4, 2021, before officially dropping later in the month. All products are vegan, cruelty-free, cleanly-formulated without gluten, phthalates, parabens or synthetic fragrances. The about-face holiday sets will be for sale exclusively on www.about-face.com

About about-face : Make-u(p) without rules. Made for the many versions of you, about-face is multidimensional makeup for everyone, everywhere created by Halsey and built on the truth that no one is just one thing and all humans are weird, complex and imperfectly beautiful beings. Everyone has their own messy, mad and personal method to becoming the greatest version of themselves, so we make products that are hardworking over hype, designed to celebrate the journey to become every version of ourselves and all experimental versions along the way.

About Halsey

Halsey has amassed more than 31 billion combined global streams to date, including more than 12.5 billion U.S. streams, and sold nearly 17 million adjusted album units worldwide.Their latest album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, was released in August of 2021 and was produced by Trent Reznor. It follows the release of Manic, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Current Albums chart. It was the first album of 2020 to be certified Platinum in the U.S. and attained Platinum certification in numerous other countries.

Halsey continues to push creative boundaries, exerting an influence and impact beyond music. Her first book, I Would Leave Me If I Could: A Collection of Poetry, debuted on The New York Times Best Sellers list last November. Named as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2020, they have won over 20 awards, including an AMA, MTV VMA, GLAAD Award, the Songwriters Hall of Fame's Hal David Starlight Award and a CMT Music Award. Halsey recently introduced about-face, a multi-dimensional makeup line made for everyone. Halsey continues to speak up for important causes such as disenfranchised youth, women's rights, mental health and the LGBTQ community.

For more information: www.aboutface.com / @aboutfacebeauty

SOURCE about-face

Related Links

https://aboutface.com

