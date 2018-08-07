AboutBoulder.com and University of Colorado Boulder Athletics Announce Partnership

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AboutBoulder.com is kicking off the fall semester by announcing a partnership with the University of Colorado (CU) Boulder's Athletics Department. AboutBoulder.com will feature the CU athletic departments branded content including events and scores. Readers will gain access to more extensive university related content, as well as opportunities to enter promotional contests for sports tickets. AboutBoulder.com has added a University contributor who will be covering athletics games and student life.

MetroSampler is a Boulder, Colorado based multimedia company that operates a network of websites across the United States, with the mission of sharing local content by local people and giving back to their communities. "We are excited to grow our relationship with one of Colorado's most recognizable names, the CU Buffs. Being a large part of the culture we grew up with here in Colorado, the Buffs partnership will allow us to provide our readers with better information about living, visiting, or studying in Colorado and share the excitement around CU Football, Basketball, and other collegiate sports," says Colin Murchison, MetroSampler's Director of Media.

Partnering with CU Boulder Athletics is a great fit for the MetroSampler team made up of long time Boulder locals and former CU students. The team at CU Boulder also shares in the enthusiasm, as the Assistant Athletic Director, Prema Khanna, states "We're excited to partner with AboutBoulder.com and the MetroSampler team to connect CU Athletics with more people in the surrounding community."

MetroSampler's Director of Business Development, Jessica Williamson, comments "As the go-to site for new and exciting things to do in the area, AboutBoulder.com offers a lucrative advertising platform for local businesses, and provides a creative outlet for local contributors to share their experiences within their city. Additionally, AboutBoulder.com is only one of several sites owned by the parent company MetroSampler, which is busy launching in unique destinations across the United States."

The MetroSampler network of sites showcase community events, dining, shopping, nightlife, sports, lodging, real-estate, and more. With over 2.3 million page views last year, and a steady stream of original content by dozens of local writers, photographers, videographers, and bloggers, MetroSampler's AboutBoulder.com site is quickly becoming the "go-to" source for all things exciting in Boulder, Colorado. For advertising inquiries, contact info@metrosampler.com.

Mary Cochran



Launching Labs Marketing



720-600-9059



mary@launchinglabs.com

