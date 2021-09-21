Above Food Launches New, Traceable, Plant-Based Food and Ingredients Direct-to-Consumer, Bringing its "Seed to Fork" Platform to the Masses

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Above Food Corp. (Above Food), a first-of-its-kind vertically integrated plant-based food company, today announces the launch of its new direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform . Plant-based food sales surpassed $7 billion in 2020 ( source ), and Above Food is rising to meet the increasing demand. Now, the platform will give consumers across North America the opportunity to enjoy more than forty plant-based food products with unparalleled traceability, qualifiable sustainability, and superior nutrient density, all delivered straight to their door.

The house of brands available on the Above Food platform include Eat Up! by Above Food (Above Food's namesake line of regenerative-natural, plant-based products), Farmer Direct Organic (organic pantry staples), Only Oats (gluten-free, oat-based ingredients and consumer products) and Culcherd (organic, plant-based dairy products).

"Now more than ever, consumers are looking for quality and accountability when it comes to what they feed their families, and put into their own bodies," said Above Food Brands President and Co-Founder Martin Williams. "Our comprehensive e-commerce platform meets that need by not only providing the most premium quality plant-based goods, but by taking care of every seed from field to fork, because we believe that knowing the whole story of your food's journey is important."

Above Food's ecommerce platform will deliver nutrient-dense, regenerative organic and regenerative natural foods including but not limited to:

Plant Based Meats: Eat Up! By Above Food Crumbles - 3 SKUs (SRP $7.49 - $9.88 , 12 oz pack)

- , 12 oz pack) Plant Based Dairy: Culcherd Cheeses and Butters - 10 SKUs (SRP $6.99 - $12.99 , 3.5 - 4 oz packs)

- , 3.5 - 4 oz packs) Plant Based Bakery: Eat Up! By Above Food Pizza Crusts & Doughs - 4 SKUs ( $12.99 - $14.99 )

- ) Plant Based Pantry: Farmer Direct Organic, Only Oats, and Eat Up! By Above Food, 17 SKUs (SRP $3.49 - $12.99 )

All of Above Food's plant proteins (chickpeas, fava beans, lentils, peas, and oats) are grown in the Northern Plains of America and the Canadian Prairies, which are both widely recognized as the sources of the world's highest quality proteins. In addition to the product lines including whole grains, plant-based meat and plant-based bakery, Eat Up! by Above Food will also release plant-based meatballs and mini sliders, additional plant-based dairy products, and plant-based snacks in the coming months.

"At Above Food we believe nutritious and sustainable food should be accessible for all, and it was with this in mind that we launched direct-to-consumer with products across the plant-based category," said Lionel Kambeitz, executive chairman and CEO of Above Food. "As a fourth-generation farmer, the movement toward higher quality, traceable and sustainable food has been a passion in my family for more than 120 years. The entire team at Above Food shares in these core values, and we look forward to providing more offerings to consumers looking for a healthier, more sustainable way of life."

Above Food currently ships to all residential and commercial addresses in the Contiguous U.S. and Canada. For more information about the new ecommerce platform, Above Food Corp and Above Food Brands, please visit AboveFood.com .

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Kendall Huber

Power Digital Marketing for Above Food

[email protected]

ABOUT ABOVE FOOD CORP.

Above Food Corp. is a first-of-its-kind plant-based food company that celebrates delicious products made with real ingredients, real nutrition, real flavor, and real transparency. Founded in Canada in 2020 by food production ecosystem veterans and visionary co-founders, Lionel Kambeitz, Donato Sferra, Tyler West and Martin Williams, Above Food's vision is to create a healthier world - one seed, one field, and one bite at a time. With a complete chain of custody of plant proteins, enabled by scaled operations and infrastructure in primary agriculture and processing, Above Food delivers food to businesses and consumers with unparalleled traceability, quantifiable sustainability, and superior nutrient density. Above Food's brands will be available in July online at www.abovefood.com and will be launching in natural grocers across the U.S. starting in Q3 2021. For more information on Above Food, please visit www.abovefood.com or follow Above Food on Instagram ( @above_food ), Facebook ( Above Food ) and LinkedIn ( Above Food ).

ABOUT ABOVE FOOD BRANDS INC.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Above Food Corp., Above Food Brands Inc. was established in 2019 to develop and distribute premium whole plant alternatives to meat, dairy, bakery, and baby food, by creating delicious, densely nutritious consumer products and branded ingredients.

SOURCE Above Food

Related Links

http://www.abovefood.com

