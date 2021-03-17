Abra McField of Abra Kadabra Hair & Healing Gives Back to the Salon Community with Her Book "Poor Hair, Rich Hair" -- Ultimate Guide to Building Clients and Increasing Income…"

ST. ANN, Mo., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abra McField, CEO and founder of Abra Kadabra Hair & Healing, announced today the launch of her book titled "Poor Hair, Rich Hair – The Ultimate Guide to Building Clients, Increasing Income and Living the Lifestyle You Deserve." Abra McField is a self-made entrepreneur who runs a successful hair loss clinic, hair growth product line and popular salon. She leverages her industry experience to present a book designed to help cosmetologist and other beauty professionals build, operate, and grow their business.

Book Cover

The core theme of the book is promoting the transition to a "rich mindset," as a counterbalance to the lack of economic prosperity in the beauty industry. McField addresses the struggles hopeful cosmetologist experience as they grapple with their inexperience of running a profit-driven business.

"My inspiration for this book was my own personal story of perseverance and ultimate success," said McField. "I experienced homelessness as a single mom of two. But I was able to work hard, capitalize on opportunities and create a salon brand. I'm sharing my journey and roadmap for others because I feel a duty to help other cosmetologist reach new heights and fulfill their true potential. It's a challenging business, but one that can provide substantial emotional and financial rewards. I poured my heart into this book and am confident it offers beauty professional tips they need to reach new heights."

Throughout the book McField encourages the reader with detailed strategies to develop a profitable business for work-life balance and create lasting personal security. The book offers proven systems for managing four components of the business, including You, Your Vision, Your Business, and Your Money.

"Poor Hair, Rich Hair — Ultimate Guide to Building Clients…" is available for sale at www.poorhairrichhair.com in both hardcover and as an electronic version.

About Abra Kadabra Hair & Healing

Abra Kadabra Hair & Healing provides hair loss solutions and products as well as complete hair salon services including weaves, color and healthy hair care management. It features a proprietary hair growth process called the Abra Kadabra Sew-In™ System, which has transformed the lives of thousands of satisfied clients.

