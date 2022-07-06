Abracon Announces Acquisition by Genstar Capital; Tony Roybal Named President and CEO, Michael Calabria Executive Chairman

SPICEWOOD, Texas, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abracon LLC, (Abracon) a leader in passive components, today announced it has been acquired by Genstar Capital, a leading private equity firm focused on investments in targeted segments of the industrials, financial services, healthcare, and software industries.

Abracon's technical expertise and product offerings span frequency control and timing devices, inductor and connectivity products, and RF and antenna solutions through a global distribution network. Premier brands powered by Abracon include Ecliptek, Fox, and ProAnt which enable innovative and connected IoT solutions in markets spanning communication, consumer, transportation, medical, industrial, aerospace, and defense.

With this announcement, Mike Calabria, who has led the growth and transformation of the company for the past seven years assumes the position of Executive Chairman. Tony Roybal, who joined the company in 2021 as Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer.

Rob Rutledge, Managing Director at Genstar Capital, said, "Abracon is uniquely positioned to drive industry-leading product breadth and fulfillment speeds to grow its footprint and deliver products for global platforms in all critical markets around the world. The management team has done an excellent job building a strong reputation and loyal customer base, and we are excited to support the company's organic and inorganic growth strategy."

"Building on a foundation of quality, technical expertise, and customer focus, Abracon is positioning itself for rapid growth and we are excited to partner with Genstar," voices Michael Calabria. I look forward to serving as Executive Chairman and I am extremely confident in Tony and the executive leadership team to guide Abracon forward."

Tony Roybal, commented, "Genstar has a history of investing in industrial businesses underpinned with strong technology, and we look forward to the partnership. It will help enhance our ongoing customer value creation capabilities in engineering, design & innovative business solutions across the supply chain - as well as further accelerate organic growth via new product introductions in our rapidly growing markets. Together, we will also pursue focused M&A activity for continued growth in our core and adjacent markets. I would like to thank Mike for his many contributions to Abracon and look forward to his continued leadership and partnership as Executive Chairman."

Weil, Gotshal & Manges served as legal counsel to Genstar in the transaction. Guggenheim Partners, Lincoln International, and Jones Day served as advisors to Abracon in the transaction.

About Genstar Capital

Genstar Capital (http://www.gencap.com) is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high quality companies for over 30 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Genstar currently has approximately $35 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the software, financial services, industrials, and healthcare industries.

About Abracon

Founded in 1992, Abracon, LLC is an industry leader in passive components, providing timing devices, RF & antenna, and inductor & connectivity solutions through a global distribution network. Headquartered outside of Austin, Texas, Abracon is innovating for tomorrow's designs with engineering, sales, and operations located around the globe. With service, quality, and technical expertise at the company's core, Abracon powers the Ecliptek, Fox and the ProAnt brands and enables innovative, connected IoT solutions in markets spanning data communication, transportation, industrial, medical, aerospace, defense, and beyond. Learn more at http://www.abracon.com/.

